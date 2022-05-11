RANCHESTER — Sheridan County Conservation District staff will begin water quality sampling of the Tongue River this month. Water quality is a major indicator of natural resource health across the landscape, SCCD Manager Carrie Rogaczewski said, and the data collected during this round of sampling will provide important information about the condition of the local landscape.
In addition to sediment impairments and bacteria accumulations, Rogaczewski said SCCD is concerned about the temperature and habitats in and around bodies of water in Sheridan County. For example, the most recent testing by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, which was conducted in 2020, indicates deposits of fecal coliform and E. coli in the Tongue River, making some areas unsafe for recreation.
SCCD has been collecting water quality data from multiple water bodies throughout Sheridan County since 1996, Rogaczewski said, and current monitoring efforts rotate through Goose Creek, Prairie Dog Creek and the Tongue River, which was last sampled in 2019. With more than 25 years of data available, SCCD and partner organizations can document and examine changes in water quality over time.
“Water quality monitoring…provides that additional on-the-ground connection within the watershed so we have a better understanding of what is happening across the landscape,” SCCD Program Specialist Jackie Turner said.
The benefits of this data collection are twofold, Rogaczewski said. First, it allows SCCD to prioritize education efforts and projects that mitigate the presence of harmful contaminants in local waterways. SCCD partners with landowners to engage in water quality improvement projects, or efforts to limit leakage of sewage and other pollutants from streams by decreasing livestock access to waterways, replacing septic systems or other means. By monitoring water quality, Rogaczewski said SCCD staff can make projects near contaminated waterways — as determined by the sampling — their top priority.
Second, water sampling allows SCCD to evaluate how installation of improvement practices; increased awareness of water quality concerns; and changes in land use, management, precipitation and weather patterns have impacted water quality over time, Rogaczewski said. This information can help SCCD determine how its projects — such as septic system replacements, the imposition of fencing, corral relocation and others — may have impacted local waterways.
This year, SCCD will monitor 13 sites throughout Tongue River and its tributaries on 10 different days from May 18 to mid-September, Rogaczewski said. The samples are spaced out to allow for comparisons of early, middle and late season flow conditions.
SCCD staff will also collect macroinvertebrates and perform habitat assessments at certain sites at the end of September, Rogazcewski said.
Before the SCCD Board of Supervisors last week, SCCD staff said sampling plans are largely finalized. Turner said SCCD works with landowners throughout Sheridan County to ensure access to monitoring sites.
“Monitoring can only be successful with the continued support of landowners that provide access to sample locations,” Turner said.
With the exception of one monitoring location — the owner of which Turner said SCCD has had difficulty contacting — SCCD will have consistent access to the monitoring sites and much of the monitoring infrastructure is already in place, Rogaczewski said.
WDEQ will also audit the conservation district’s monitoring practices this summer to ensure SCCD’s sampling methods will produce reliable results.