SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District recognized Susan Holmes and honor her years of service as she steps down from the District Board of Supervisors.
Holmes has been a district supervisor since 2010, serving three full terms. Prior to joining the board, she was employed by the city of Sheridan, and collaborated with the district to obtain grant funding for water quality monitoring activities. As she steps away from the Board of Supervisors, Holmes will continue to serve on the working group that oversees the Acme Power Plant Reclamation Project, as well as the board of Sheridan Community Land Trust and the Wyoming Transportation Commission.
Anyone who is eligible to vote is able to serve as a Conservation District supervisor. Each district in Wyoming is supervised by a five-member board, elected by local residents on the November non-partisan ballot.
District supervisors establish programs to address local natural resource issues, provide direction and insight for district staff, and serve as advocates for natural resource issues in the community.
Once elected, supervisors serve 4-year terms on the board. Prospective candidates must meet the residency requirements for their position for the duration of the term. By statute, three positions are rural, one is urban, and one is at-large:
Urban — must reside in an incorporated municipality (Sheridan, Ranchester, Dayton, Clearmont);
Rural — must reside within Sheridan County and outside of an incorporated area; and
At-large — may reside anywhere within Sheridan County.
In November, Sheridan County voters elected Annie Addlesperger to replace Holmes in the at-large position. Addlesperger is the owner of Annie’s Farm, a small produce and cut flower operation she runs alongside her father. Born and raised in the Sheridan area, Addlesperger went on to enter undergraduate study in environmental philosophy and policy, which she intends to continue into law school.
“Working with the district seems like the best way for me to help the most amount of people. We all share the earth, and I’m interested in helping individual landowners meet their goals while also supporting the needs of the wider community," Addlesperger responded when asked about her interest in working with the Conservation District.
In addition to Addlesperger, two existing supervisors, Edith Heyward and Orrin Connell, were reelected. Connell, a board supervisor since 2014, also sits on the boards of the Big Horn Equestrian Center and the Sheridan Community Land Trust, in addition to operating a cattle ranch along Jackson Creek outside of Big Horn.
Having grown up in Sheridan, Connell said he chooses to serve with the Conservation District “because of the changes I’ve seen over the years, how Sheridan County has grown with people coming in from other areas. We want to ensure we grow responsibly. The district’s non-punitive, non-regulatory approach, I believe is a key component of our success in working with landowners.”
Heyward, a supervisor since 2012, also represents Wyoming Conservation Districts on the board of managers for the Bridger Plant Materials Center.
“I do it because I enjoy collaborating with the staff, district partners and community," Heyward said. "I enjoy the challenges and rewards of working on these projects, like the Acme Power Plant. I am also pleased to see more people, especially younger generations, bringing their passion and interest into conservation in recent years.”
“Everything is connected,” Holmes said about her time with the District, “I’ve learned that one of the most important aspects of this work is managing improvements on our lands while mitigating unforeseen consequences of those improvements. To me,” she says, “It’s about a commitment to a sense of place.”