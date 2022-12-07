03-05-21 conservation district awards.jpgweb.jpg
Loren Ruttinger, WWC Engineering project manager for Acme Power Plant Assessment, provides an update on site activities to Ben Luckey, Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Voluntary Remediation Program, right, and Susan Holmes, Sheridan County Conservation District during a site visit with Environmental Protection Agency Brownfields Program staff in 2019.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan County Conservation District

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District recognized Susan Holmes and honor her years of service as she steps down from the District Board of Supervisors.

Holmes has been a district supervisor since 2010, serving three full terms. Prior to joining the board, she was employed by the city of Sheridan, and collaborated with the district to obtain grant funding for water quality monitoring activities. As she steps away from the Board of Supervisors, Holmes will continue to serve on the working group that oversees the Acme Power Plant Reclamation Project, as well as the board of Sheridan Community Land Trust and the Wyoming Transportation Commission.

