SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District celebrated its 50th anniversary Thursday. The district plans to continue its conservation efforts while adapting to the changing needs of the county, district supervisors said.
The goal of the conservation district is to coordinate technical, educational and financial resources to meet the needs of local landowners and land users, District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski said in a recent press release. Conservation districts across the country tailor their programs — from water quality improvements to public education to reforestation — to meet the needs of their county, and Sheridan’s conservation district is no different, Rogaczewski said.
SCCD’s current priorities include conservation seedling tree programs, cost-share assistance for septic system and livestock improvement projects, and water quality monitoring.
Early American conservation efforts began in the aftermath of the Dust Bowl to provide landowners assistance with the application of conservation practices, Rogaczewski explained. By the 1940s, three districts — the Dutch Creek-Clear Creek District, the Cloud Peak District and the Tongue River District — had been established in and around Sheridan County. These three districts combined in 1972, and SCCD was born.
Today, SCCD is one of 34 conservation districts in Wyoming, all of which are organized under the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. The district pulls funding primarily from federal, state and private grants, Rogaczewski said, as well as local support from Sheridan County, the city of Sheridan, the towns of Ranchester, Dayton and Clearmont and contributions from private citizens.
SCCD is governed by a five-member board of supervisors, elected by county residents during the general election. Under Wyoming’s Title 11 — a set of statutes regulating agriculture, livestock and animals — the board must include three members representing rural areas in the district, one member representing urban, or municipal, areas in the district and one at-large representative.
This mixture of representation, board members said, ensures the district can meet the needs of a diverse county population.
“Having an urban [representative] serves as a voice and reminder of the importance and enjoyment of safe and reliable water to our communities and our responsibility downstream,” said Edith Heyward, the district’s current urban representative.
SCCD also works closely with the local branch of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service. Although the two offices have some distinct programs, Rogaczewski said SCCD depends on NRCS staff’s expertise, assistance and sometimes resources to augment local or federal programs.
“While our organizations function differently, we continue to grow together, expanding conservation across the landscape and strengthening our longstanding relationship,” NRCS District Conservationist Andrew Cassiday said.
During its 50th year and beyond, the district is looking to adapt to the changing needs of Sheridan County, supervisors said. Board Chair Emerson Scott said the district has had to shift from primarily large agricultural operations to smaller acreages and dispersed housing developments.
As part of this effort, SCCD has recently engaged in projects on a larger scale, including the ongoing Acme Power Plant Reclamation Project. Partnering with state and federal officials like the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency allowed the district to engage in larger, long-term projects consistent with its mission, said Supervisors Susan Holmes and Heyward.
“We have worked very hard to keep the district relevant as the county changes,” Holmes said.