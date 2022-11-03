SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District is now accepting orders through the annual conservation tree program.
The SCCD program provides low-cost conservation seedling trees to any interested Sheridan County residents for conservation practices such as windbreaks, living snow fences, erosion control and habitat plantings.
Each year, the district begins accepting orders around November with trees arriving in early May. Historically, paper forms were sent out with the fall newsletter. In recent years, the district began accepting online orders. More information on available species, order forms, and online store are available on the district website, sccdwy.org/tree-program.
“Typically, we get the majority of our trees through Colorado State University Forestry, who has announced that they are not accepting orders this year,” SCCD Program Specialist Jackie Turner said. “With the help of several other small producers, we are still able to offer most of the usual bare root species, however, supply is limited. As always, some species sell out fast, so ordering early is the best way to ensure availability. It is also recommended to have a planting plan (including location, species, site preparation, maintenance, etc.) developed prior to ordering.”
This year, the district will be renewing its partnership with Piney Island Native Plants and offering a perennial pollinator package in addition to trees. As with the conventional tree program, these are intended to be used as a conservation planting for pollinator habitat and will be sold in bulk quantities. Perennials should be ready to order on the order form or online store by the end of the week.
Since 1993, more than 75,000 trees have been planted through the program.
The 2021-2022 season had the highest number of seedlings sold since the beginning of the program with 7,162 seedlings from 94 customers.