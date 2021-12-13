SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District is now accepting orders for its annual Conservation Tree Program, which seeks to provide shrubs and trees to local residents to further conservation efforts. This year’s program will be the first to offer perennials, or plants that grow back year after year, in partnership with local nursery Piney Island Native Plants.
The program, SCCD Program Specialist Jackie Turner explained, offers low-cost seedlings to further local conservation efforts, such as building living snow fences and windbreaks, expanding pollinator and wildlife habitats, controlling erosion and reforesting local landscapes.
Since 1993, more than 75,000 trees have been planted as a result of the Conservation Tree Program. So far, the 2020-2021 season was the biggest year to date, with 5,240 seedlings sold; the 2021-2022 season, Turner said, may be even bigger.
Through the program, SCCD can also assist property owners with technical support, Turner said. SCCD can, for instance, explain to purchasers how to build a snow fence or where to plant their seedlings for the most effective results.
“[Our] mission is protecting natural resources in Sheridan County,” Turner said. “People getting out there and planting trees definitely helps that.”
The program offers three types of seedlings: bare root, large tube and perennials. The bare root seedlings, which include shrubs, trees and a variety package, come in bundles of 25 twig-like seedlings, Turner said.
The large tube seedlings, meanwhile, come in packs of 30 thick tubes. More established and easier to plant, the large tube seedlings are actually planted in soil, unlike the bare root seedlings. Large tube seedlings are limited in supply this year, Turner said, due to COVID-19 and staffing shortages at the Colorado nursery from which the program receives its large tube plants.
Perennials, however, are a new addition to the program this year and provided in partnership with Piney Island Native Plants, Turner said. Conservation Horticulturist and Piney Island Founder Alisha Bretzman said she reached out to SCCD shortly after founding the company to learn more about the district’s native plant needs, resulting in SCCD’s partnership with the nursery this year.
Perennials, Bretzman explained, are plants that grow back year after year, enduring several life cycles. This year, Bretzman will be providing native wildflower perennials, chosen for their pollinator value, aesthetic beauty and heartiness.
“[Perennials] are not only beneficial for native pollinator and wildlife conservation but they are important for water conservation and require less inputs, like fertilizer,” Bretzman said. “The partnership is a great way to get these beneficial plants to the community in bulk quantities.”
Bretzman said she hopes Piney Island’s partnership with SCCD will increase awareness for the value of native plants while expanding perennial wildflower populations in Wyoming.
“It’s just a really great way to get the community involved in native plant biodiversity,” Bretzman said.
Sheridan City Arborist Clark Van Hoosier agreed the seedling program helps Sheridan residents get in touch with natural resources and local plants. After planting native tree species themselves, Van Hoosier said, community members gain “an appreciation and awareness for what it takes for these native trees to survive in Wyoming.”
Orders are open now through April 15, 2022, and the seedlings will arrive in May. Tree resources and order forms are available online.