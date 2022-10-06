SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Conservation District was awarded a $195,000 Clean Water Act grant through the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The grant will be used to support the district’s water resources program through 2024. Specifically, the grant provides supplemental funding for an existing grant to perform water quality monitoring activities, information and outreach and implementation of improvement projects in the Tongue River, Goose Creek and Prairie Dog Creek watersheds. The district also received a $20,000 water quality grant from the Wyoming Department of Agriculture for water quality monitoring and project expenses.
SCCD initiated water quality monitoring and improvement programs in 1996 with an initial assessment and planning effort on the Tongue River watershed. Over the years, the program has expanded to include separate but similar efforts on the Goose Creek and Prairie Dog Creek watersheds.
All of the efforts have resulted in watershed plans, which were developed by local watershed residents and stakeholders to address water quality concerns. Each of the plans included recommendations to continue water quality monitoring, increase awareness of water quality issues and provide assistance to implement improvement projects. As a result, monitoring, education and project assistance are the three components of the district’s watershed program.
The goal of the district’s watershed program is to coordinate financial, technical and informational resources to support local efforts to improve water quality. The largest component of the program includes assistance to landowners for projects that address potential bacteria contributions, including fencing and water development to reduce livestock access to streams, relocation of corrals or other livestock facilities away from waterbodies, replacement of eligible septic systems to eliminate sewage discharges, establishment of willows and other vegetation along streambanks, and others.
The district currently allocates project funding during two application periods, with deadlines of Feb. 1 and Aug. 1. Since 2001, the district has provided more than $2.9 million in state and federal grant funds and over $130,000 in private foundation funding to support 210 projects in Sheridan County. Landowners have contributed over $1.7 million in cash and labor for these projects.
Water quality monitoring occurs on a three-year rotation within the three watersheds and supports other watershed activities. Information is used to evaluate long-term changes in water quality associated with increased awareness and implementation of water quality improvement projects. In 2022, monitoring was completed at 13 stations on the Tongue River watershed.
Information and outreach activities aim to increase awareness of watershed issues and assistance opportunities. Through the grants, the district will continue to distribute annual newsletters to watershed residents, provide demonstrations on water quality impacts and other activities.