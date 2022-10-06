10-06-22 PEOPLE sccd watershed grantweb.jpg
Buy Now

Jackie Turner collects flow information as part of the water monitoring program for the Sheridan County Conservation District.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan County Conservation District

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Conservation District was awarded a $195,000 Clean Water Act grant through the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The grant will be used to support the district’s water resources program through 2024. Specifically, the grant provides supplemental funding for an existing grant to perform water quality monitoring activities, information and outreach and implementation of improvement projects in the Tongue River, Goose Creek and Prairie Dog Creek watersheds. The district also received a $20,000 water quality grant from the Wyoming Department of Agriculture for water quality monitoring and project expenses.

Tags

Recommended for you