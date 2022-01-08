SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District will be accepting applications for assistance with water quality improvement projects through Feb. 11.
SCCD District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski said the goal of the program is to prevent bacteria from reaching local bodies of water, including Tongue River, Goose Creek and Prairie Dog Creek. Eligible projects are meant to limit leakage of sewage and other fecal matter streams by installing fences and corrals to limit livestock access to streams or replacing certain septic systems.
Watersheds, according to SCCD's website, are regions where all water drains into a singular creek, river or other body of water. Water quality improvement projects seek to limit the quantity of pollutants entering local watersheds and waterways said Andrew Cassiday, U.S. Department of Agriculture District Conservationist.
Sheridan County hosts 13 different watersheds, from Lodge Grass Creek watershed in the far northwest corner to Wild Horse Creek watershed in the southeast corner of the county, according to SCCD.
The main three local watersheds, however, are the Tongue River watershed, serving Dayton, Ranchester and Parkman, the Prairie Dog Creek watershed, serving Wyarno and Banner, and the Goose Creek watershed, serving Sheridan and Big Horn.
By tackling nonpoint source pollution — or sources of pollution that do not originate from known and regulated pollution sites and therefore can be more difficult to track and quantify — water quality improvement projects can reduce cumulative pollution in a watershed, Cassiday said.
Cathy Rosenthal, watershed coordinator and interim executive director of the Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts, said pollutants related to human and animal fecal matter, particularly Escherichia coli, are common in bodies of water across the state. A recent report from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality indicates pathogens are the second most common water pollutant in the state.
Water quality improvement projects like those undertaken by SCCD decrease pollutants in local waterways, Rosenthal said. Fencing and other adjustments to livestock corrals ensure livestock do not remain in one place for long periods of time, polluting water pathogens in fecal matter, contributing to soil sedimentation and erosion or otherwise impacting water.
Large, stagnant groups of livestock harm nearby waterways, Rosenthal explained; grazing management and livestock rotation can limit negative effects.
“It makes a big impact,” Rosenthal said.
Rosenthal said public health officials, DEQ experts, private landowners and conservation district staff work together to monitor waterways, improve water quality and inform the public about potentially unsafe water.
SCCD does a “great job” of implementing best management practices for water quality improvement, Rosenthal said.
SCCD’s efforts to limit pollution in local watersheds with annual water quality improvement projects began in 2001. In the past 20 years, Rogaczewski said, SCCD has funded 150 projects with more than $4 million.
In 2021, SCCD offered $104,000 in funding to six projects, four of which are now complete.
The program used to automatically accept water quality improvement projects, Rogaczewski said. With increased demand for improvement projects over time, however, SCCD has implemented an application process.
“We want to continue to be responsible stewards of grant resources and make sure those funds are being used for high priority projects,” Rogaczewski said.
SCCD board members and staff will review applications for water quality improvement projects at its meeting March 1. Project construction is scheduled to begin in spring and summer 2022.