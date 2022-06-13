SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District completed its tree program sales for the year, resulting in the distribution of 6,150 seedling trees to buyers across the county, said SCCD Program Specialist Jackie Turner.
“Since I began with the district in 2017, the number of customers and seedlings purchased has increased a bit each year,” Turner said.
Since its inception in 1993, SCCD’s tree program has offered low-cost seedling trees to Sheridan County residents for use in conservation projects, such as building natural windbreaks, living snow fences, controlling erosion and providing habitat for local wildlife, SCCD Manager Carrie Rogaczewski explained. More than 80,000 trees have been planted during the program’s 29-year history.
This year, Rogaczewski said SCCD offered a new addition to its tree program offerings: perennial plants, or plants that grow back year after year, enduring several life cycles. Through a partnership with local nursery Piney Island Native Plants, SCCD offered Sheridan County residents individual perennial packages and pollinator variety packages including penstemon, blanket flower, smooth aster, western yarrow and wild bergamot. SCCD sold 23 perennial packages — including 19 variety packages and four individual perennial packages — to 20 customers, Rogaczewski said.
Piney Island Native Plants owner Alisha Bretzman, a conservation horticulturist, said she reached out to SCCD shortly after founding the company to learn more about the district’s native plant needs, resulting in SCCD’s perennial partnership for this year’s tree program.
“[Perennials] are not only beneficial for native pollinator and wildlife conservation but they are important for water conservation and require less inputs, like fertilizer,” Bretzman said. “The partnership is a great way to get these beneficial plants to the community in bulk quantities.”
In addition to the new perennials, SCCD also offered its traditional selection of three types of seedlings: bare root, large tube and plug seedlings.
The bare root seedlings — which include shrubs, trees and variety packages — came in bundles of 25 twig-like seedlings, Turner said. This year’s most popular bare root species were chokecherry, native plum and buffaloberry.
The large tube and plug seedlings, meanwhile, were already planted in soil, making them more established and easier to plant. Rogaczewski said this year’s most popular plug and large tube species were Rocky Mountain juniper and Colorado blue spruce.
All told, SCCD sold 3,950 bare root seedlings, 60 large tube seedlings and 1,750 plug seedlings this year, Rogaczewski said.
SCCD’s tree program continues next year, with orders accepted via paper forms in SCCD’s newsletter or online starting in November and seedlings arriving in early May. Rogaczewski recommended ordering early and creating a planting plan — including information on location, plant species, watering schedule and site preparation — prior to ordering.