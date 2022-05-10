SHERIDAN — After more than 25 years with the coroner’s office, Sheridan County Coroner P.J. Kane announced Monday he will not seek reelection this year.
“I feel that there are more qualified people that are interested in running for the office,” Kane said in a press release.
These candidates, Kane indicated, are Dr. Robert Byrd and Dr. Tom Bennett. Byrd, who announced his intentions to run for coroner last week, is a forensic oral surgeon and has served as an expert in comparing dental records and bite marks.
Bennett is a physician and board-certified forensic pathologist who has performed thousands of autopsies in the U.S. and around the world, Kane said. In addition to assisting in mass casualty situations like plane crashes, Bennett has spent the past two decades performing autopsies in Sheridan County and Wyoming.
“Sheridan County is lucky to have him as a resident and, with the building of the new morgue, the county would financially benefit by electing him as their county coroner,” Kane said.
Kane extended his appreciation to the Sheridan County residents who supported him and allowed him to serve as the county’s coroner.