SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County coroner’s race has turned into a surprisingly nasty election, featuring everything from candidate forum slights to social media speculation.

On this, the two candidates running for the position — forensic pathologist Dr. Tom Bennett and forensic odontologist Dr. Robert Byrd — agree. The race has, in Byrd’s words, gone “off the rails,” and both candidates lamented the other’s perceived less-than-courteous behavior. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

