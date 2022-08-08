SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County coroner’s race has turned into a surprisingly nasty election, featuring everything from candidate forum slights to social media speculation.
On this, the two candidates running for the position — forensic pathologist Dr. Tom Bennett and forensic odontologist Dr. Robert Byrd — agree. The race has, in Byrd’s words, gone “off the rails,” and both candidates lamented the other’s perceived less-than-courteous behavior.
“It’s kind of like my campaign with Dr. Byrd: He’s gone extremely negative, and I’ve tried not to. I kind of wished [for] more from him,” Bennett said.
“It should have just been a straight election with two candidates campaigning for the position…” Byrd said. “As citizens of this country, we should think about taking care of the citizens of this country and providing the best services for them…I’m not here to fight.”
Bennett and Byrd have qualifications beyond basic coroner training. Byrd, a dental surgeon and forensic odontologist, has investigated more than 100 cases over nearly 30 years, often using his expertise to identify deceased people or examine bite marks relevant in criminal proceedings. Bennett, meanwhile, said he’s completed some 14,000 autopsies in his 40 years as a forensic pathologist and testified in court about his findings more than a thousand times, in 44 states and around the world.
But this training doesn’t mean either candidate has been free of scrutiny this election season.
Dr. Bennett
Bennett has recently come under fire on social media in relation to his previous work in Iowa and Montana.
Bennett was appointed an Iowa state medical examiner in 1983 and performed autopsies in the state until 1998. During this time, Bennett conducted autopsies on and researched a phenomenon then known as shaken baby syndrome, in which a baby sustains injuries — either physical tearing of the brain or lack of oxygen due to a concussion — while being shaken by a much larger caregiver due to the larger proportional size of its head.
Shaken baby syndrome has been a point of controversy since pediatricians, radiologists and forensic pathologists started studying the subject. While many experts, including those in the fields of pediatrics and radiology, now accept shaken baby syndrome — now referred to as abusive head trauma — as a medical diagnosis, attorneys and advocates decry the role evidence of the diagnosis in convicting allegedly innocent people, with the California Innocence Project calling it “bad science.”
While serving as a state medical examiner in Iowa, Bennett was at the center of the controversy over shaken baby syndrome. Several of his cases involved autopsying young children — and finding caregivers had killed the children by shaking them — based on small amounts of blood and microscopic tears in certain parts of the brain among other injuries, evidence which Bennett said indicated shaken baby syndrome by amalgamating radiology, forensic pathology and pediatric diagnostic criteria at the time. He prepared autopsy reports and delivered testimony to that effect.
And his testimony was convincing. A 1999 Los Angeles Times article once described the pathologist this way: “He is considered a compelling courtroom witness, a superb ‘explainer’ who talks in vivid, understandable terms. He is also considered a charmer, who will chat up everyone from courtroom clerks to opposing defense attorneys…He puts on no airs. He projects unlimited self-confidence.”
Soon enough, Bennett’s testimony started resulting in convictions. Most famously, his testimony contributed to the convictions of Council Bluffs, Iowa, couple Joel Lehmer and Teresa Engberg-Lehmer for the killing of their 3-month-old son, Jonathan, in 1997. The same LA Times article documents how and why the Lehmers’ conviction was later overturned, after the case’s lead prosecutor started having doubts about the defendants’ guilt.
In 1999, another woman, Melissa Gale Funte Sansgard, sued Bennett after facing later-dismissed charges she’d killed her 3-month-old son in a shaken baby incident. Bennett won, after judges found him protected under qualified immunity doctrine, an also-controversial legal doctrine which protects actors performing duties on behalf of the state — including, in this instance, serving as state medical examiner — from being sued in civil court after violating someone’s rights.
Bennett said he did not remember the lawsuit when questioned about it by The Sheridan Press.
But he doesn’t doubt that his findings were correct in both cases, despite neither resulting in a lasting conviction.
“Do I think I got it right? Yes…” Bennett said. “It’s not my job to charge anyone or to feel good or bad if they are convicted or not. And I don’t.”
At the same time, Bennett said a hailstorm of criticism rained down on him from other forensic pathologists. There was name-calling in the press, questioning his findings. The pathologist said he found this hashing out of differences in scientific opinion inappropriate, the kind of thing that should be reserved for constructive scholarly debate and subject to peer review.
At a campaign event last week — in which Bennett intended to debate Byrd but Byrd did not attend— Bennett himself, rather than members of the audience, initially brought up the subject of shaken baby syndrome.
“Let me tell you about shaken-baby syndrome,” Bennett said to the crowd.
He framed the issue as a universal truth, using a quote from German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer: “All truth passes through three stages. First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as being self-evident.” (Bennett attributed the quotation to British conservative politician and former prime minister Benjamin Disraeli, but it appears to have originated from Schopenhauer.)
His perspective on shaken baby syndrome, Bennett asserted, was on its way to becoming universally self-evident. He had already gone through violent opposition.
The pathologist left Iowa in 1998, around the height of his public scrutiny. After he left, state officials investigated the administration of his office. And then, more than 350 samples and slides from autopsies were destroyed at the Iowa state crime lab, including evidence collected by Bennett.
Bennett, however, has an explanation for this. The investigation was the result of issues related to a secretary who was not adequately supervised, he said, while the crime lab evidence destruction was completed without his knowledge or permission. Neither, Bennett claimed, were his fault.
Besides, Bennett claims he didn’t leave Iowa because of any kind of public scrutiny. Rather, he said, he was simply offered another job in Montana, a state that would allow him to continue to consult privately, in contrast to Iowa. So he left.
In 1998, Bennett started working as an independent consultant pathologist with the Montana State Medical Examiner’s office, performing autopsies for eastern Montana and much of northern Wyoming — including Sheridan County — from an office in Billings.
When he arrived, then-Montana-state-medical-examiner Dr. Gary Dale asked Bennett not to perform autopsies on babies, after the controversy in Iowa.
“Due to concerns about Bennett’s previous autopsies of babies in Iowa, Dale instructed Bennett to have those autopsies referred to Dale. This instruction was ignored almost immediately and their relationship was strained from there on,” a 2015 Montana Department of Justice report on the state medical examiner’s office stated.
Bennett said he followed Dale’s instructions for a time. Eventually, coroners, law enforcement and prosecutors asked Bennett to start performing autopsies on babies again because, Bennett claimed, Dale was not doing an adequate job. As an independent contractor who worked under the state attorney general, Bennett also claimed Dale had no authority to make such a request.
“I don’t like Dr. Dale. I never worked for him; I never would work for him…Others had the same response,” Bennett said with a grin.
So Bennett started conducting autopsies on babies again around 2001 or 2002. Although his jurisdiction — the eastern half of the state — did include Montana’s primary children’s hospital in Helena, Bennett said he didn’t perform that many autopsies on young children during his tenure in the state, which lasted until 2015.
Nevertheless, Bennett’s disregard of Dale’s instructions was a key piece of information revealed in a 2015 report detailing the administrative reorganization of the Montana state medical examiner’s office, and the subject of additional media scrutiny.
Bennett said his time in Montana came to a close not because of the report but because of political challenges. The attorney general wanted Bennett to be a state employee and to work solely for the state — rather than taking on additional work for defense attorneys or civil cases. When Bennett refused, he said the atmosphere soured.
“It became a political battle to get rid of me,” Bennett said.
All of the pathologists in the office — not just him — moved elsewhere, Bennett claimed.
The move led Bennett to Wyoming and to Sheridan, where he estimated he conducts about half of the state’s autopsies, including those in Sheridan County. Last year, he conducted 285 autopsies across Wyoming.
Why, at 69 years old, is Bennett vying for additional responsibility as Sheridan County coroner? The new role would give him the opportunity to set up a brand new office — the new coroner’s autopsy facility and morgue currently being designed at the Sheridan County Commissioners’ behest. After spending much of his career one step short of a state-of-the-art office, Bennett said he wants to help build something new and participate in a modern facility’s work.
“It’s the perfect chance to set up something, to really have the coroner’s office be as efficient as possible,” Bennett said.
The new space will make Sheridan a hub of death investigation, with Bennett — should he be elected coroner — at the helm.
Dr. Byrd
Byrd has not been free of scrutiny during this election either.
Bennett challenged Byrd to a debate in Kendrick Park Aug. 3, but Byrd decided not to attend. He had other commitments that night, the forensic odontologist said, and he figured the three prior debates the two candidates had experienced — a Republican Party debate, a Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce debate and a Tongue River Valley Community Center debate — were sufficient opportunities for voters to understand both candidates.
“I just really didn’t understand what this debate was going to be centered around. I didn’t think it was [necessary] to be there,” Byrd said.
One technique typical in Byrd’s profession — the analysis of pattern injuries, or injuries fitting distinct patterns, and, in particular, bite marks — has come under fire as forensic pseudoscience and resulted in many exonerations. According to the Innocence Project, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to exonerating wrongfully convicted people, 26 people have been wrongfully convicted based on bite mark analysis, a portion of the nearly one-quarter of wrongful convictions caused by false or misleading evidence.
Forensic odontologists are typically tasked with two primary finds of analysis in criminal cases, Byrd said in an earlier interview: identification of the deceased and pattern injury investigation, often related to bite mark analysis. When analyzing a pattern injury, Byrd said it's his job to determine two things: first, whether the injury is, in fact, a bite mark; and second, whether the bite mark is or is not linked to a suspect in the case. Byrd’s job, he said, is to show whether a bite mark and a suspect’s dentition match, in the case of prosecution evidence, or do not match, in the case of defense evidence.
The Sheridan Press was unable to identify a particular case in which Byrd’s bite mark analysis has resulted in a wrongful conviction or other issues of legitimacy.
While he acknowledged concerns related to the legitimacy of bite mark analysis, Byrd maintained there are ways to do it right. Specifically, Byrd said he follows protocols in place to ensure a quality analysis and not make claims evidence can’t support. Much of the presentation of evidence in criminal trials is also dependent on prosecutorial discretion, Byrd said, which is outside the control of an odontologist.
“As odontologists, we don’t come out and say, ‘Yeah, he’s the one that did it.’ That’s blind justice,” Byrd said.
With only Republican candidates vying for the position, voters will select the next Sheridan County coroner in the primary election Aug. 16.