SHERIDAN — Sheridan County’s active COVID-19 cases have nearly doubled in a week, jumping from a total of 29 lab-confirmed and probable cases July 29 to 57 cases as of Aug. 5.
According to Jennifer Graves, Sheridan County’s COVID-19 public information officer, 20 lab-confirmed cases and five probable cases were diagnosed in the last 24 hours. Currently, five community members are hospitalized at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, according to hospital CEO Mike McCafferty.
Those numbers might only be the tip of the iceberg, McCafferty indicated.
“We know a lot of people aren’t getting tested, so there is probably a lot more virus in the community than we are aware of at this time,” McCafferty said.
Like most of the state, Sheridan County currently has a “high” level of virus transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This means100 or more cases per 100,000 people or a positivity rate of 10% or higher within the last seven days. The county has had a transmission rate of 219.78 per 100,000 people over the last week, according to the CDC.
Currently, only Hot Springs and Washakie counties do not have “high” levels of virus transmission, according to the CDC.
McCafferty said the hospital is taking the increase in cases seriously and encourages the community to do the same.
“We will do our best to protect our vulnerable patients, doing all the things necessary to protect ourselves and our patients here at the hospital,” McCafferty said. “That means social distancing, washing hands, wearing masks, all those things we’ve been talking about for months now.”
Local hospital and CDC officials continue to advocate for wearing masks when in large crowds, although the state is not currently enforcing a mask mandate. Last week, the CDC issued guidance recommending fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors if they live in counties with high transmission rates of COVID-19.
SMH Chief Medical Officer John Addlesperger said it is more important than ever for community members to get tested if they experience common symptoms of the virus, such as a cough, fever, difficulties breathing and loss of a sense of smell or taste.
“The CDC has advised everyone with symptoms consistent with COVID get tested,” Addlesperger said. “If positive, they should quarantine immediately.”
With the increase in cases, the hospital has seen an increase in interest in COVID tests, and the average has jumped from 20 to 35 tests per day, McCafferty said.
Addlesperger and the CDC continue to advocate for the COVID-19 vaccine as the best way to fight the spread of the virus.
“The vaccines we have now are effective at preventing serious illness, including hospitalization and death, and it is rare to see vaccinated people hospitalized,” Addlesperger said. “Vaccinated people get infected at a much lower rate and are not nearly as likely to be spreading disease.”
As of Aug. 3, 35.89% of county residents had been fully vaccinated, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. This is above the statewide average of 33.7%, and Sheridan County is the fourth most-vaccinated county in the state, behind only Teton (70.67%), Albany (44.57%) and Park (36.60%) counties.
Vaccinations continue to be offered at Walgreens, Walmart, Osco Pharmacy and Sheridan County Public Health, according to Addlesperger.