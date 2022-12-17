6-25-22 Emily Swinyer 4-H Award 003.jpg
Emily Swinyer provides educational opportunities for a wide variety of ages. The clover buds are children 5-7 years old and who are not quite ready to take on 4-H projects. 4-H members range from 8-18 years old and are broken into three age ranges of juniors (8-11), intimidates (12-14) and seniors (15-18).

SHERIDAN — At an annual conference in Casper last month, the University of Wyoming Extension recognized educators across the state for outstanding service in 2022, including a Sheridan County educator.

Emily Swinyer, Sheridan County 4-H youth development educator, received UW Extension’s Newer Employee Award. This honor recognizes excellent performance in employees with no more than six years in the UW Extension.

