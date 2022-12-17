SHERIDAN — At an annual conference in Casper last month, the University of Wyoming Extension recognized educators across the state for outstanding service in 2022, including a Sheridan County educator.
Emily Swinyer, Sheridan County 4-H youth development educator, received UW Extension’s Newer Employee Award. This honor recognizes excellent performance in employees with no more than six years in the UW Extension.
Swinyer has “completely reinvigorated the 4-H program in Sheridan County,” writes one nominator. “One of the things I appreciate about Emily (beyond the fact that she lives and breathes 4-H in her community) is her ability to foster community support for the 4-H program.”
Her impact extends beyond Sheridan County. In addition to revamping the 4-H volunteer program in her community and establishing partnerships with local businesses, Swinyer has created virtual SPIN (Special Interest) clubs available to youth across the state.
“She is a consummate team player,” her colleagues report.