Jeff Jones Hoops_AS 001web.jpg
Principal Jeff Jones finishes up some work in his office at Tongue River Middle School before heading to the gym to shoot some hoops Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — A Sheridan County educator is advocating corporal punishment be outlawed in all Wyoming schools, after his doctoral dissertation research led him to overwhelming evidence the practice harms students.

“There is a mountain of research over the last 20 years, especially, that corporal punishment is developmentally damaging to kids,” said Jeff Jones, Tongue River Middle School principal.

