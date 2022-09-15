SHERIDAN — A Sheridan County educator is advocating corporal punishment be outlawed in all Wyoming schools, after his doctoral dissertation research led him to overwhelming evidence the practice harms students.
“There is a mountain of research over the last 20 years, especially, that corporal punishment is developmentally damaging to kids,” said Jeff Jones, Tongue River Middle School principal.
With over three decades of experience in education, Jones is advocating for the change not from his position at Sheridan County School District 1, but from a professional standpoint.
“There is (evidence) that it actually increases aggression. It doesn’t decrease it,” Jones said. “To those people that say, ‘It stopped the behavior for this scenario,’ or, ‘I was hit, and I quit,’ most people would quit a behavior if they were smacked. But we’re talking about the kids with chronic (behavioral issues), and if you hit them, you will see an escalation. That has been proven through research up and down.”
In his dissertation, "An Analysis of Wyoming Public School Administrators' Perceptions on the Use of Corporal Punishment in Wyoming Public Schools," Jones lists at least 40 professional organizations, including the National Education Association, that are against corporal punishment in schools.
“They’re not against it because they think it is messy or uncomfortable. They are against it because there are mountains of evidence that shows it harms kids,” he said.
A few years ago, Jones was about halfway through a doctoral dissertation study on another topic when he discovered that corporal punishment in public schools was still legal in 19 states, including Wyoming. He changed topics — a difficult thing to do halfway through a dissertation — and began researching.
He found that while corporal punishment was legal in Wyoming public schools, individual school districts decided whether it was permitted. In September of this year, of the 48 school districts in the state, 28 strictly prohibited it in policy, 18 didn't mention it at all and two allowed the practice.
Jones said he was not surprised to find that corporal punishment hadn’t been reported in Wyoming since 2012. The vast majority of the incidents reported came from states in the southeastern United States, he said. But that made him wonder why it has not been banned statewide. In compiling his report, Jones surveyed school administrators across the state and found 90% of Wyoming public school administrators responded that they either “disagreed” or “strongly disagreed” with the use of corporal punishment in schools.
Jones has contacted several senators on the Legislature's Education Committee about possible legislation outlawing corporal punishment in Wyoming schools once and for all. Similar legislation failed to make it out of committee about 25 years ago, but things have changed.
“Reading the articles with quotes from the legislators at the time … they were saying that if it is not being used, why would we need the law,” Jones said. “For me, I tend to be conservative for the most part, and I understand that. But then I thought, we know better now. It is not being used because we have a lot of research that says it is damaging to use. It doesn’t pass the smell test of common sense in 2022 to hang your hat on, ‘Well, it’s not being used, so we don’t need the law.’”
The legislation would have nothing to do with what families do in their own home and would actually help keep schools in “their own lane,” Jones said.
“The school — we are not the parent. By God, we need to stay in our lane,” he said. “As a school administrator, I believe that if anything, there have been too many times recently where schools didn’t stay in their lane.”
Pete Killbride, SCSD1 superintendent, said he’s glad Jones chose this topic for his dissertation, and would support legislation to eliminate corporal punishment in schools.
“I think in many cases, it was an archaic policy that had been in district policy books for years but never carried out,” Killbride said. “When a student is sent to the principal's office today, we are much more interested in educating the student and changing the behavior permanently through consequences that relate directly to the misbehavior, as opposed to using corporal punishment and hoping it will deter their behavior.”
Jones found in his survey of Wyoming administrators that 93% "agreed" or "strongly agreed" that the discipline practices currently being used at their schools, which did not include corporal punishment, worked well for most students. To the statement of “if corporal punishment is to be used at all, it is best left up to individual families in the confines of their own home," the administrators were nearly unanimous in their agreement.
Jones cited several programs that make a positive difference in the classroom, from Love and Logic to Boys Town and Positive Behavioral Interventions Support methods.
“To me, it all starts with positive relationships that you build with kids, and creating a school culture where every single adult is pulling in the same direction, leading with a heart for kids. Our mission at our school … is mutual respect, mutual responsibility,” Jones said. “We set a standard where we lead by example. We use that to build relationships with kids on a daily basis, where we are investing in them as a human being first, and a student next.”