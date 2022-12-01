Bomb Dog_SK 001.jpg
Emergency Management Coordinator Jesse Ludikhuize reviews handler training material in his office Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Sheridan County’s Emergency Management Office was granted funding for a new bomb-sniffing dog, Ludikhuize will be training with him and is allowing local schools to vote on what the dog should be named.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Emergency Management has received funding through a grant offered by the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security for a new bomb-sniffing dog.

According to Sheridan County Emergency Management Coordinator Jesse Ludikhuize, the dog will be fulfilling a specific need for northern Wyoming — in the past, any time a bomb dog was needed in northern Wyoming, one had to be brought up from Cheyenne, which was expensive and time consuming. Now that one will reside in Sheridan, the bomb dog will be more readily available when needed.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

