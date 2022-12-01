SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Emergency Management has received funding through a grant offered by the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security for a new bomb-sniffing dog.
According to Sheridan County Emergency Management Coordinator Jesse Ludikhuize, the dog will be fulfilling a specific need for northern Wyoming — in the past, any time a bomb dog was needed in northern Wyoming, one had to be brought up from Cheyenne, which was expensive and time consuming. Now that one will reside in Sheridan, the bomb dog will be more readily available when needed.
“[The Department of Homeland Security has] been requesting for some time an office that would be willing to take on a bomb dog for the northern side of the state,” Ludikhuize said. “We applied for a grant this past year and we were awarded the grant… so that pays for 100% of the dog. It pays for the dog, equipment, training and my salary while I’m training with the dog.”
The bomb dog will come to Sheridan upon completing training and certification, according to Ludikhuize, after which the dog will undergo an additional three week long training process with Ludikhuize, who will become the dog’s handler. Then, the real work begins — the dog will be ready to serve and will complete yearly recertification to ensure continued efficacy.
“Anytime you have a resource like that available in the community, it’s positive,” Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said of the new bomb dog. “Even if you never need it, it’s just another cog in the wheel of public safety.”
Ludikhuize said the dog belongs to the community, a point which aided in his decision when picking a breed.
“When we went to select a dog for this position, the trainer said that we could select basically any dog and they would make it work, and I said I wanted a Lab because they’re friendly,” Ludikhuize said. “I wanted a dog that we could bring out into the community and walk in parades. There will be times and events where I'll be out with the dog and we wanted to make it an approachable dog.”
To further the connection between the dog and the community, Ludikhuize said Emergency Management is allowing local students to vote on what the dog will be named. The superintendents of all three Sheridan County school districts were contacted and encouraged to collect votes from students. The name options include Duke, Tank, Scout and Copper. The deadline to submit votes is Dec. 2.
“The dog is an asset and a resource for the community, so I thought it was important for engagement to allow the community to pick the name since it’s technically the community’s dog,” Ludikhuize said. “I am excited for the kids and the community to pick a name for the dog, and I plan on creating a Facebook profile for the dog once we have a name. I hope that we have some good, positive community engagement as we continue the development.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.