image
Buy Now

Children pet a hedgehog named Theo as they wait for the Pocket Pet Show judging to begin during the Sheridan County Fair Tuesday at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The annual Sheridan County Fair will continue this week at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.

The following is a list of remaining events:

 

Tuesday

• 8 a.m., Indoor static project interviews

• 4 p.m., Pocket pet show

 

Wednesday

• 8 a.m., Rabbit show

• 4 p.m., scales open, swine

 

Thursday

• 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., open class entries accepted

• 6-8 a.m., scales open, swine

• 9 a.m., rope making demonstration

• 11 a.m., swine show

 

Friday

• 6-8 a.m., scale open, sheep/goat

• 9 a.m., market/breeding goat show

• 2 p.m., market/breeding sheep show

• 2 p.m., CHAPS demonstration

 

Saturday

• 6-8 a.m., complimentary pancake breakfast for 4-H and FFA members

• 6-8 a.m., scales open, beef

• 8 a.m., futurity ultrasound

• 9 a.m., tractor pull

• 9 a.m., market beef show

• One hour break, beef showmanship

• One hour break, breeding beef show

• 7 p.m., pig wrestling

 

Sunday

• 8 a.m., poultry show

• 9-11:30 a.m., pie entries accepted

• 11:30 a.m., open class pie contest

• 4 p.m., round robin

 

Monday

• 4 p.m., buyer’s dinner

• 5:30 p.m., opening ceremonies

• 6 p.m., youth livestock sale

Recommended for you