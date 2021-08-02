SHERIDAN — The annual Sheridan County Fair will continue this week at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.
The following is a list of remaining events:
Tuesday
• 8 a.m., Indoor static project interviews
• 4 p.m., Pocket pet show
Wednesday
• 8 a.m., Rabbit show
• 4 p.m., scales open, swine
Thursday
• 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., open class entries accepted
• 6-8 a.m., scales open, swine
• 9 a.m., rope making demonstration
• 11 a.m., swine show
Friday
• 6-8 a.m., scale open, sheep/goat
• 9 a.m., market/breeding goat show
• 2 p.m., market/breeding sheep show
• 2 p.m., CHAPS demonstration
Saturday
• 6-8 a.m., complimentary pancake breakfast for 4-H and FFA members
• 6-8 a.m., scales open, beef
• 8 a.m., futurity ultrasound
• 9 a.m., tractor pull
• 9 a.m., market beef show
• One hour break, beef showmanship
• One hour break, breeding beef show
• 7 p.m., pig wrestling
Sunday
• 8 a.m., poultry show
• 9-11:30 a.m., pie entries accepted
• 11:30 a.m., open class pie contest
• 4 p.m., round robin
Monday
• 4 p.m., buyer’s dinner
• 5:30 p.m., opening ceremonies
• 6 p.m., youth livestock sale