Three-year-old Tyne Tipton tries his hand at Sheep Showmanship during the Pee-wee division at the Sheridan County Fair Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. The Pee-wee division gives kids that not old enough to compete the opportunity to see what its like using borrowed animals.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Editor's note: This calendar is being republished due to updates in the schedule originally obtained by The Sheridan Press.

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Fair will kick off July 29 and will continue through Aug. 8. Events will take place both at the AgriPark and the Sheridan County Fairgrounds throughout the 2022 fair.

