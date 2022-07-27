Editor's note: This calendar is being republished due to updates in the schedule originally obtained by The Sheridan Press.
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Fair will kick off July 29 and will continue through Aug. 8. Events will take place both at the AgriPark and the Sheridan County Fairgrounds throughout the 2022 fair.
Here’s a schedule of events:
July 29
• 8 a.m. — horse events, AgriPark
• 8 a.m. — horse events, AgriPark
• 10 a.m. — Renaissance Fair, Exhibit Hall lawn
• 4 p.m. — Tournament of Knights with CHAPs Equine Assisted Therapy
• 6:30 p.m. — Queens Dinner for the Tournament of Knights, Exhibit Hall
July 31
• 8 a.m. — horse events, AgriPark
• 4 p.m. — cat show, Exhibit Hall
Aug. 1
• 9 a.m. — dog show, Exhibit Hall and lawn
• 8 a.m. — indoor static project interviews, Exhibit Hall
• 4 p.m. — pocket pet show, Exhibit Hall
Aug. 3
• 8:30 a.m. — dairy cattle, pavilion
• Immediately following cattle, dairy goats, pavilion
• 1 p.m. — rabbit show, Exhibit Hall
• 4 p.m. — swine begin to arrive
• 5-9 p.m. — swine weigh-in
Aug. 4
• 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. — open class entries accepted, Exhibit Hall
• 6-8 a.m. — scale open, swine
• 9 a.m. — swine showmanship, show ring
• 10 a.m. — rope making demonstration, Exhibit Hall
• 2 p.m. — fish with a cop, Rotary Park
• 4 p.m. — market swine show, show ring
• 5 p.m. — Joey's barbecue
• 5:30 p.m. — Exhibit Hall closes
Aug. 5
• 6-8 a.m. — scale open, sheep/goat
• 9 a.m. — Exhibit Hall opens
• 9 a.m. — breeding market goat show, grass show ring
• Immediately following, market goat show
• 2 p.m. — market sheep show, grass show ring
• Immediately following, breeding sheep show
• 4-9 p.m. — Behind the Picket Fence Market
• 7 p.m. — Kick Your Boots Up! Community Dance
Aug. 6
• 6-8 a.m. — Farmers Co-Op pancake breakfast
• 6-8 a.m. — scale open, beef
• 8-8:30 a.m. — futurity ultrasound
• 8 a.m. — tractor pull, arena 1
• 9 a.m. — Exhibit Hall opens
• 9 a.m. — market beef show, grass show ring
• Immediately following, beef showmanship
• Immediately following, breeding beef show
• 6 p.m. — Exhibit Hall closes
Aug. 7
• 8 a.m. — poultry show, poultry/rabbit barn
• 9 a.m. — Exhibit Hall opens
• 9-11:30 a.m. — pie entries accepted, Exhibit Hall
• 11:30 a.m. — open class pie contest, Exhibit Hall
• 4 p.m. — round robin, sale ring
• 6 p.m. — Exhibit Hall closes
Aug. 8
• 8-11 a.m. — open class entries released
• 4 p.m. — Buyers Dinner, Exhibit Hall
• 5:30 p.m. — opening ceremonies, sale ring
• 6 p.m. — youth livestock sale, sale ring