Lot Full Name Division "Final Bid" Buyer/Name
1 Koltiska, Finnley Swine $11.00 First Federal Bank and Trust
2 Bialek, Alec Swine $9.00 Chapman Valdez and Lansing
3 Leimback, Preston Swine $8.00 Spear-O-Wigwam
4 Gorzalka, Gavin Swine $9.50 First Northern Bank of Wyoming
5 Hiller, Drew Swine $7.50 Weatherby
6 West, Jhett Swine $14.00 Iron Arc Welding
7 Gorzalka, Gavin Swine. $11.00 Oxford Inc CC. Dust Control
8 Gorzalka, Tallis Swine $14.00. Century 21-BHJ
10. Gorzalka, Tildyn Swine $11.50 Blacktooth Ranch
11 Stalick, Finn Lamb $16.00 C & B Operations, LLC
12 Stalick, Acey. Lamb $10.00 Butch Jellis
13 Brown, Natalie Lamb $. 8.50 Fletcher Construction
14 Brown, Melanie Lamb $9.00 C & B Operations, LLC
15 Stalick, Acey Lamb $10.00 Prime Rate Motors
16 Stalick, Finn Lamb $10.00 Cowboy State Bank
17 Baltz, Harper Lamb $8.00 Vacutech
18 Buchanan, Brodyn. Lamb $14.00 Scott Priest Trucking
19 Herbst, Natalee Beef $5.00 Thompson Master Masonry, Inc.
20 Taylor, Samantha Beef $8.50. Vacutech
21 West, Wynn Beef $6.50 NTEC
22. Hancock, Lilyahna Beef $7.00 JP Polo Ranch LLC
23 Gamble, Stephen. Beef. $6.00 NAPA Auto Parts
24 VanWinkle, Zoe. Beef $4.50 Delta Roofing
25 Paustian, Autumn Goat $600.00 Sheridan Honda
26 Gorzalka, Tallis Goat $800.00 Perry Trailer Sales
27 Buchanan, Brodyn Goat $1,400.00 Farmers Insurance-Jeff Nichols
28 Mediate, William Goat $1,200.00 Wrench Ranch, Inc.
30 Hiller, Ella Swine $11.00 Shipton's Big R
31 West, Jhett Swine $16.00 Wilcox Abstract
32 West, Wynn Lamb $31.00 Harfst & Associates
33 Hancock, Lilyahna Lamb $15.00 Common Cents
34 Hancock, Lilyahna Beef $6.00 L&H industrial, Inc.
35 West, Wynn Beef $7.00 Kim and Mary Kay Love
36 Ferullo, Sophia Swine $7.00 Farmers Co-Op
37 Justus, Claire Swine $8.50 Foothills Vet
38 Dupuis, Gavin Swine $8.50 Thompson Master Masonry, Inc.
39 Adams, Aliyah Swine $. 7.00 Black Tooth Brewery
40 Leimback, Peyton Swine $8.00 Vacutech
41 Hiller, Grady Swine $8.50 First Northern Bank of Wyoming
42 Herbst, Natalee Swine $12.50 LJS Concrete and Excavating
43 Barnes, Tinley Swine $8.50 In-Yarak Construction, Inc.
44 Gorzalka, Tildyn Swine $8.50 Blacktooth Large Animal Services
45 Gorzalka, Wyatt Swine $9.00 McCoy Insurance
46 Hiller, Grady Swine $9.00 NorthEast Wyoming Pediatric Associates, P.C.
47 Koltiska, Amia Swine $13.50 Wyoming Eye Surgeons
48 Peldo, Amy Lamb $10.00 C&K Equipment Sales, Inc.
49 Watkins, Ty Lamb $15.50 Chase Bros. Land and Ranches
50 Bolling, Avery Lamb $9.00 Bank of Sheridan
51 Broadbent, Clare Lamb $7.00 Delta Roofing
52 Broadbent, Clare Lamb $8.00 Blacktooth Ranch
53 Hancock, Harper Lamb $7.00 Wrench Ranch, Inc.
54 Brown, Melanie Lamb $7.50 Les Scwab
55 Mefford, Londyn Lamb $8.50 Prime Rate Motors
56 Baltz, Shay Lamb $5.50 Ginny Chase
57. Wilhite, Benjamin Lamb $6.00 Kisling Law LLC
58 Baltz, Shay Lamb $5.75 NorthEast Wyoming Pediatric Associates, P.C.
59 Ohmstede, Tate Beef $4.50 Mark Verdello
60 Kisling, Brecken Beef $4.75 Frackelton's
61 Gorzalka, Wyatt Beef $7.00 Mullinax Irrigation
62 Fraley, Kade Beef $5.00 NST Investments
63 Gamble, Stephen Beef $4.50 Thompson Master Masonry, Inc.
64 Hiller, Ella Beef $4.75 Moxey Schrieber Vet Hospital
65 Fraley, Kade Beef $3.75 King's Saddlery
66 West, Jhett Beef $6.75 Northern Underground
67 Hiller, Ella Beef $4.75 Perry Trailer Sales
68 Koltiska, Amia Beef $5.50 Sheridan Motors
69 Russell, Joey Goat $1,200.00 C&K Equipment Sales, Inc.
70 Gorzalka, Tildyn Goat $1,350.00 Hillary Tipton
71 Steinhorst, Henry Goat $900.00 Bank of Sheridan
72 Justus, Claire Goat $675.00 Buffalo Livestock Marketing
73 Steinhorst, Jack Goat $750.00 Heartland Kubota
74 Swinyer, Kathryn Goat $950.00 First Federal Bank and Trust
76 Justus, Claire Goat $750.00 C & B Operations, LLC
77 Wardell, Chloie Beef $5.00 JBD, Inc
78 Adams, Aliyah Swine $8.50 Clemens Exteriors
79 Williams, Jacob Swine $6.00 Fletcher Construction
80 Barnes, Tinley Swine $6.50 Carbon Creek Energy
81 Benedict, Keira Swine $4.75 Sheridan County Farm Bureau Federation
82 Koltiska, Juniper Swine $6.50 Wrench Ranch, Inc.
83 Smith, Tylynn Swine $5.00 Moxey Schrieber Vet Hospital
84 Schreiber, Lukas Swine $8.00 Sheridan Motors
85 Russell, Addlie. Swine $10.50 Black Bear Construction Inc.
86 Linden, Lucie Swine $5.25 Lori McMullen
87 Lobdell, Paul Swine $5.50 NST Investments
88 Ohmstede, Tate Swine $13.00 Wilcox Abstract
89 Adams, Andrew Swine $9.00 Black Tooth Brewery
90 Swinyer, Kathryn Lamb $6.00 C&K Equipment Sales, Inc.
91 Walden, Paige. Lamb $11.50 Butch Jellis
92 Walden, Paige Lamb $13.00 Brian Beisher
93 Baltz, Harper Lamb $9.00 Hall and Hall
94 ZumBerge, Tyson Lamb $10.50 Aqua Land Investments
95 Koltiska, Amia Beef $4.50 Bruce Moriarty
96 Schreibeis, Katie Beef $5.00 First Northern Bank of Wyoming
97 Sell, Orin Beef $4.00 Powder River Energy Corp
98 Sell, Kyler. Beef $3.50 Prime Rate Motors
99 Koltiska, Danielle Beef $4.50 Vacutech
100 Brown, Jacob Goat $725.00 Heartland Kubota
101 Brown, Benjamin Goat $650.00 Heartland Kubota
102 Mediate, Logan Goat $900.00 Tongue River Round Up 4-H Club
103 Johnson, Marlis Swine $9.00 Prime Rate Motors
104 Ankney, Josaphine Swine $13.50 McCoy Insurance
105 Allington, James Swine $5.00 C&K Equipment Sales, Inc.
106 Dupuis, Madyson Swine $12.25 Mullinax Irrigation
107 Smith, Treylah Swine $8.50 Sunlight Federal Credit Union
108 Watkins, Ty Swine $8.50 Wolf Creek Cattle Co
109 McKinley, Alexis Swine $7.25 Life Safety Solutions of Sheridan, Inc.
110 Russell, Tenlie Swine $16.00 Vacutech
111 Bell, Saylor Swine $6.50 Powder River Energy Corp
112 Malone, Bentley Swine $9.00 Ryan and Bonnie Gregory
113 Schreiber, Lukas Swine $8.00 First Northern Bank of Wyoming
114 Van Dyke, Grace Lamb $9.50 Chase Bros. Land and Ranches
115 Petzold, Ian Lamb $12.00 Eaton Bros
116 Swinyer, Kathryn Lamb $11.00 NTEC
117 Sell, Orin Lamb $9.00 Bratten Financial
118 Brown, Natalie Lamb $7.00 Chris and Tiffanie Labbe
119 Schreibeis, Katie Beef $3.75 J Dan/LL Builders
120 Peldo, Levi Beef $6.00 First Northern Bank of Wyoming
121 Adam, Corby Beef $5.00 First Northern Bank of Wyoming
122 Sticka, Aausten Beef $2.50 Heartland Kubota
123. Sell, Kyler Beef $2.50 Big Horn Sanitation
124 Mediate, Logan Goat $500.00 Heartland Kubota
125 Steinhorst, Henry Goat $700.00 Century 21-BHJ
126 Paustian, Autumn Goat $550.00 Les Scwab
127 Kisling, Brecken Swine $10.50 Crowley Fleck Law
128 Lobdell, Paul Swine $6.50 WYTX Ranch, LLC
129 Schreiber, Eli Swine $6.50 C&K Equipment Sales, Inc.
130. Johnson, Marlis Swine $9.00. Emmerson Scott IV
131 Sillars, Beckton Swine $8.00 Flying H Ranch
132 Adams, Andrew Swine $7.50. Koltiska Cattle and Hay
133 Williams, Jacob Swine $8.00 Cowboy State Bank
136. Labbe, Sam Swine $11.50 Chase Livestock
137 Russell, Addlie Swine $13.50 Little Goose Ranch LLC
138 Koltiska, Danielle Lamb $13.50 Bighorn Kennel
139 Koltiska, Danielle. Lamb $15.00. Bank of Sheridan
140 Welter, Aubrey Lamb $7.50 Western Ranch Supply
141 Petzold, Ryan Lamb $12.50 McCoy Insurance
142 Van Dyke, Grace Lamb $12.50 Flying H Ranch
143 Ankney, Josaphine Beef $3.75 Evergreen Dwellings Inc.
144 Lobdell, Paul Beef $3.75 Steve and Linda Cummings
145. Wardell, Chloie Beef $3.75 First Northern Bank of Wyoming
146 Zdziarski, Faith Beef $3.25 First Interstate Bank
147 Hiller, Drew Beef $4.00 Ryan and Bonnie Gregory
148 Gribble, Aslyn. Goat $600.00 Chase Livestock
149 Dupuis, Madyson Goat $500.00 Farmers Co-Op
150 Gribble, Aslyn Goat $450.00 Matthew and Ashley Zier
151 Mayfield, Mason Swine $. 8.50 First Bank of Wyoming
152 Koltiska, Willow Swine $9.00 Fire Proof Fencing
153 Dupuis, Kaleb Swine $6.00 Farmers Co-Op
154 Ohmstede, Tate Swine $12.50 C&K Equipment Sales, Inc.
155 Schreiber, Eli Swine $8.00 Pony Grill and Bar
156 Gammel, Dylan. Swine $7.00 Butch Jellis
157 Lobdell, Daniel Swine $6.50 Delta Roofing
158 Russell, Tenlie Swine $12.00 Little Goose Ranch LLC
159. VanWinkle, Zoe Swine $7.00 Bruce Burr
160 Johnson, Jhett Swine $8.00 First Northern Bank of Wyoming
161 Sorenson, Louisa Swine. $7.50 Country Mud LLC
162 Thomas, Maisy Lamb $5.50 In-Yarak Construction, Inc.
163 Raney, Joshua. Lamb $8.50 WYTX Ranch, LLC
164 Edwards, Will Lamb $7.00. Farmers Co-Op
165 Petzold, Ian Lamb $13.00 Century 21-BHJ
166 Johnson, Marlis Lamb $8.00 West Pass Ranch
167 Kisling, Brecken Beef $4.00 Butch Jellis
168 Koltiska, Finnley Beef $5.00 Pony Grill and Bar
169 Reinholz, John Beef $4.50 First Northern Bank of Wyoming
170. Koltiska, Juniper Beef $3.25. Bo Biteman
171 Hiller, Grady Beef $3.75 Steve and Gina Kelty
172 Bell, Saylor Swine $6.00. Carbon Creek Energy
173 Van Dyke, Grace Swine $6.00 Anthony Wandhand-WWLLP
174 Padilla, Paige Swine $6.00 Bank of Sheridan
175 Linden, Lucie Swine $6.00 Town of Ranchester
176. McKenzie, Kenneth. Swine $5.00 Novus Glass
177 K. epley, Morgan Swine $7.00 NTEC
178 Koltiska, Finnley Swine $5.00 Bighorn Kennel
179 Horning, Ashton Swine $6.25 DA Davidson
180. Sorenson, Louisa Swine $6.00. Truebuilt Builders
181 Kepley, Morgan Swine $5.00 Engineering Associates
182 Smith, Tylynn Swine $4.50 In-Yarak Construction, Inc.
183 Raney, Joesph. Lamb $9.00 Bratten Financial
184 Thomas, Maisy Lamb $5.50 Ginny Chase
185 Wilhite, Benjamin Lamb $8.00 Blacktooth Ranch
186 Bolling, Avery Lamb $6.50 Carbon Creek Energy
187 Peldo, Levi Beef $3.00 First Northern Bank of Wyoming
188 Koltiska, Willow Beef $4.25 Koltiska Pumkin Patch
189 Bickel, Easton Beef $3.00 Big Horn Sanitation
190. Labbe, Blaine Beef $3.00 Steve and Gina Kelty
191 Brown, Natalie Beef $2.50 C. arbon Creek Energy
192 Brown, Melanie Beef $2.75 307 Profoam Inc.
193 Batson, Erika Goat $600.00 Billings Farmhand
194 Steinhorst, Jack Goat $600.00 Heartland Kubota
195 Brown, Benjamin Goat $575.00 Powder River Pizza
196 Mediate, Kyle Goat $850.00 Les Scwab
197 Watkins, TJ Swine $5.00 Chase Bros. Land and Ranches
198 Gorzalka, Tallis Swine $5.75. Dave Craft Farm Bureau
199 Koltiska, Willow Swine $5.25 Farmers Co-Op
200 Padilla, Paige Swine $4.00 Novus Glass
201 Dupuis, Madyson Swine $4.50 Bo Biteman
202 Sillars, Beckton Swine $7.00 Janet Taylor
203 Watkins, Ty Swine $4.75 First Northern Bank of Wyoming
204 Smith, Treylah Swine $4.25 Carbon Creek Energy
205 Sorenson, William Swine. $5.75 Hall and Hall
206 Allington, James Swine $5.50. WWC Engineering
207 Paustian, Autumn. Lamb $7.00 Aqua Land Investments
208 Welter, Aubrey Lamb $7.00 Smith Alley Brewery
209 Petzold, Ryan Lamb $8.00. Chase Bros. Land and Ranches
210. Ankney, Josaphine Beef $5.00 C&K Equipment Sales, Inc.
211 Hancock, Harper Beef $4.00 Evergreen Dwellings Inc.
212. Edwards, Hardy Beef $3.00 Tom and Jodi Edwards
213 Taylor, Samantha Beef $3.25 Water Products and Solutions
214. Sell, Orin Beef $3.25 Concept Z Home & Property
215 Sticka, Aausten Beef $3.50 Big Horn Sanitation
216 Malone, Bentley Swine $5.00 Carbon Creek Energy
217 Van Dyke, Faith Swine $6.25 Chase Bros. Land and Ranches
218 Ferguson, Maira Swine $. 6.50 NTEC
219 Johnson, Jhett Swine $6.50 Truebuilt Builders
220 Koltiska, Juniper Swine $7.75 Koltiska Pumkin Patch
221 Watkins, TJ Swine $7.50 NTEC
222 Gorzalka, Wyatt Swine $9.00. Oxford Inc CC. Dust Control
223 Schreibeis, Taylor Swine. $7.50 WWC Engineering
224 Dupuis, Gavin Swine. $6.75 Cowboy State Bank
225 Bialek, Alec Swine $8.00 Koltiska Distillery