SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host a series of art classes exploring different popular art techniques every week for the month of July. Classes will include acrylic paint pouring, hydro dipping and alcohol ink art.
Self-taught artist Zola Shockley will lead the class as an amateur foray into the world of accessible art. In the first half of the classes, participants will receive an overview of technique, tips and tricks and watch a brief demonstration of the art form.
The second portion of the class will give participants an opportunity to make their own unique artwork. Fulmer Library says everyone will leave the sessions with a basic knowledge of the art form, first-hand experience, a list of easily obtainable supplies and a passion to create at home.
The classes are free, but space is limited so interested participants must register at 307-674-8585 or zshockley@wyolibrary.org to attend. Below is a schedule of the events:
- July 10, 2 to 4 p.m., acrylic paint pouring
- July 24, 2 to 4 p.m., hydro dipping
- July 31, 2 to 4 p.m., alcohol ink art
In other news from the library:
- The Young Adult and Adult Summer Reading Challenge began June 14 and continues until July 29 at 2 p.m. Patrons age 12 years old and older are encouraged to participate and can pick up their bingo card at the circulation desk. Once a participant fills out a line of five reading activities, they will be entered to win a gift basket of their choice, and a participant can enter as many times as they fill out their bingo card.
- Fulmer Library will host a variety of artwork from Dainis Hazners, Beverly Kleiber and Richard Kehrwald with focuses on the Powder River Basin, digital and interactive art and digital photography, respectively.
- Library Director Cameron Duff said construction on the Fulmer Library's new roof and HVAC system will be "wrapping up in a few weeks." The new roof will help direct the flow of snow and rain so the water doesn't pool on the roof and leak into the building. The HVAC system will be situated in an enclosed penthouse which should prevent a buildup of snow and ice directly above the Wyoming Room. Metal siding will be installed on the HVAC enclosure in early July.