SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Commissioner Allen Thompson’s time on the board will come to an end July 31. Thompson accepted the executive director for Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police (WASCOP).
The Sheridan County Republican Party has begun accepting applications for the upcoming vacant seat. Interested parties should send a one-page letter of intent and an up to two-page resume to Sheridan County Republican Party Chair Bryan Miller at 2071 Featherbed Lane, Sheridan, WY, 82801. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. July 28.
The central committee intends to meet Aug. 5 to interview candidates. The central committee will then select three candidates to present to the Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners. The board will then vote who to appoint to the vacant seat.
Should the board fail to approve any of the candidates, the appointment will be made by 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips.
The person appointed to the vacant seat will serve on the county commission until a successor takes office following the next general election, which will occur Nov. 5, 2024.