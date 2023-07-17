SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Commissioner Allen Thompson’s time on the board will come to an end July 31. Thompson accepted the executive director for Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police (WASCOP).

The Sheridan County Republican Party has begun accepting applications for the upcoming vacant seat. Interested parties should send a one-page letter of intent and an up to two-page resume to Sheridan County Republican Party Chair Bryan Miller at 2071 Featherbed Lane, Sheridan, WY, 82801. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. July 28.

