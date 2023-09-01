BIG HORN — The Sheridan County Republican Party discussed potential future actions against the Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners at a Patriot Chat Thursday in Big Horn.
Those in attendance Thursday expressed displeasure with the commission’s failure to appoint a new commissioner to its vacant seat. Bryan Helferich, one of three finalists for the seat, described the interviews commissioners conducted with candidates as “disingenuous.” Others were critical of the process as a whole.
“What they’ve done is completely beyond the pale,” Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, said.
The opinions of Sheridan County Republican Party officials, and many in attendance, were made clear throughout the evening: the four sitting commissioners broke the law by not appointing a new commissioner.
Sheridan County Republican Party Chair Bryan Miller said the party approached Caleb Wilkins, a Cheyenne-based attorney, to explore every possible avenue for action to take against the four sitting commissioners. Potential actions, Miller added, could include an injunction to prevent a judge from filling the vacant seat. He also said the intent of party officials remains to remove the sitting commissioners from office.
“Fire them all,” Dennis Fox said.
Miller did not rule out censuring the four sitting commissioners, though he said any motion of the sort must come from the Sheridan County Republican Party Central Committee.
“It’s certainly something that should probably be brought up,” Miller said.
Gail Symons, a Republican precinct committeeperson, filed a petition Wednesday to request a 4th Judicial District Court judge fill the vacant seat; the responsibility of filling the seat was assigned to Judge Darci Phillips. Several people in attendance Thursday, including Miller, were critical of Symons because she filed the petition.
Miller encouraged those in attendance to submit voluntary statement forms to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, donate to the party’s legal efforts and call commissioners. Miller said the party has not received a timeline for when the statements will be processed by SCSO staff, but he hopes it happens quickly because there isn’t much time to rectify the alleged violations by Sheridan County Commissioners.
The appointment of a new Sheridan County Commissioner currently awaits a decision by Phillips, which must occur within 20 days from Wednesday. Phillips will appoint a registered Republican from Sheridan County.