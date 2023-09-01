BIG HORN — The Sheridan County Republican Party discussed potential future actions against the Sheridan County Board of County Commissioners at a Patriot Chat Thursday in Big Horn.

Those in attendance Thursday expressed displeasure with the commission’s failure to appoint a new commissioner to its vacant seat. Bryan Helferich, one of three finalists for the seat, described the interviews commissioners conducted with candidates as “disingenuous.” Others were critical of the process as a whole.

