Sheridan County Homemakers
Buy Now

Jennifer Renken, Don Eady and Gary Meyers of the Story Lions Club accept recognition on behalf of the club for the Unsung Hero Award from Joan Griffin of the Sheridan County Homemakers.

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Homemakers honored the Story Lions Club with the 2023 Unsung Hero Award. 

According to the Sheridan County Homemakers, the Story Lions Club is a pillar of the community. Its members support and volunteer for many community projects.

Recommended for you