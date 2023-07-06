SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Homemakers honored the Story Lions Club with the 2023 Unsung Hero Award.
According to the Sheridan County Homemakers, the Story Lions Club is a pillar of the community. Its members support and volunteer for many community projects.
The Banner Women's Club hosts the Story Lions Club for the club's dinner meetings. This year, the Story Lions Club purchased and installed combination aluminum storm windows for the Banner Community Club building. The windows provide added weather protection, reduce heating expenses and enable the windows to be opened during the summer months. In the past, as repairs have been needed for the Banner Community Club building, the Story Lions Club has contributed cash donations.
The Story Lions Club has also been instrumental to improvements at Story Centennial Park. The club provided funding and labor to build picnic shelters for use by locals and visitors alike. When the Wyoming Department of Transportation planned to install an ordinary wire fence around the park, the Story Lions Club solicited funds and donated $4,000 to upgrade to the wood post fence in place today. In addition, the Story Lions Club has purchased replacement lumber and stain for the picnic tables in the park and completed the necessary work for their maintenance.
According to the Sheridan County Homemakers, the Story Lions Club, along with other Lions Clubs in Sheridan County, purchased vision screening equipment for use in local schools. Members of the clubs have been trained on use of the equipment, proving beneficial in detecting vision concerns among preschool students. A pancake breakfast, organized by local Lions Clubs, funded the screening program.
The Story Lions Club has also donated to Story Elementary School's student council to help the group purchase a new portable tetherball and books. The club also also awards several scholarships for students who plan to earn a higher education degree.
Beyond parks and schools, the Story Lions Club also contributes to community safety. The group organized the installation of red and white reflective locator numbers in the Story community to help emergency responders find addresses. Club members continue to replace posts and signs that are damaged or destroyed.
Additional projects completed by the Story Lions Club include the welcome sign at the entrance to Story, flag poles and flags at the Story Fire Station, the sign and flag poles at Campbell’s Corner, exterior work at the Story Centennial Museum, highway cleanup and more.