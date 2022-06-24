SHERIDAN — For his many years of service to the Story community, the Sheridan County Homemakers recently recognized John Matejov as the 2022 Unsung Hero.
Matejov is from Long Island, New York. He was raised in a military family with 10 siblings. After high school Matejov volunteered to join the U.S. Marine Corps. Having served his country for 20 years, he retired from the Marines as a Chief Warrant Officer 4.
Upon his retirement from the military in 1992, Matejov moved to Story. He began working various jobs in the Story community including caretaker at the Presbyterian Camp, groundskeeper and tour guide at Fort Phil Kearney and several positions with the Wagon Box Restaurant. Matejov also developed a new skill and love of carpentry and building.
More than 25 years ago, Matejov organized and developed the Story Yard Sale Day, which is now an annual event that draws crowds to Story. The event continues to grow each year benefiting the community and local businesses.
Matejov has served a four-year term on the Story Fire District. He is now in the fourth year of organizing the Story/Banner Community Food Pantry yard sale with all proceeds benefiting the Food Pantry. Matejov has also volunteered many hours of labor on various projects for the Story Woman’s Club.
An avid outdoorsman, Matejov has been a licensed guide for more than 20 years. He enjoys donating his personal property to accommodate handicapped hunters and first-time hunters.