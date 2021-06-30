SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Homemakers hosted the Wyoming Homemakers state meeting at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds June 11, 12 and 13. Approximately 60 state members from 10 Wyoming counties attended.
The theme of the meeting this year was "Home for the Holidays." Friday's dinner was a celebration of Christmas, Saturday lunch celebrated the Fourth of July, Saturday evening's banquet was Thanksgiving themed and Sunday breakfast celebrated Easter.
Each year new Quealy Club members are recognized at Saturday's banquet. The Quealy Club was established in 1961 for the purpose of honoring women in Wyoming who have been outstanding homemakers and community citizens. This year approximately 80 people attended the banquet.
During the weekend, committee meetings and educational programs — such as a short history of the historic Sheridan Inn — were held, and local entertainment was enjoyed by all.
Unsung Heroes were named for 2020 and 2021, as the annual state meeting was not held in 2020 due to coronavirus-related restrictions. Bea Hutson of the Banner Women’s Club and Karylyn Petrie of the Story Women’s Club were honored.
Hutson is instrumental in maintaining the history of Sheridan County and the Banner Women’s Club, and Hutson is a collector, researcher and author. Her short stories include “Red Grade by Wagon” and “Walker Prairie Heaven." Hutson is active with the community, county and state homemakers, and she is also famous for her home-cooked meals shared at home, from a chuck wagon, on a trail ride, at hunting camp and at the community hall or Aunt Bea’s Concession Stand. Hutson has organized an old-fashioned thrashing bee, many wagon trains and get-togethers with music and dancing.
Petrie has held every elected office in the Woman’s Club more than once, and she is now a trustee, which is a position for life. She is a board member of the Quiet Rest Cemetery, an officer of the Story Historical Society, a volunteer at the Story/Banner food bank and a past board member of the Story Library.
Next year's Wyoming Homemakers state meeting will be held in Douglas June 10, 11 and 12.