Jennifer Palser, juvenile services specialist for the Sheridan County Justice Office, works away at her desk. Palser has served SCJO for 20 years.

 Shelby Kruse | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Justice Office has been running since 1995, administering programs such as probation and treatment court for adults and juveniles. Juvenile Services Specialist Jennifer Palser has served SCJO since 2002, marking this year as her 20th with the office.

“I greatly appreciate her level of commitment and the many contributions she has made to the office over the years,” SCJO Administrator Dan Lindly said. “Jennifer is the longest serving staff member in the office, both currently and historically… since [her hiring], she has provided supervision for countless juveniles in various programs.”

