SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Justice Office has been running since 1995, administering programs such as probation and treatment court for adults and juveniles. Juvenile Services Specialist Jennifer Palser has served SCJO since 2002, marking this year as her 20th with the office.
“I greatly appreciate her level of commitment and the many contributions she has made to the office over the years,” SCJO Administrator Dan Lindly said. “Jennifer is the longest serving staff member in the office, both currently and historically… since [her hiring], she has provided supervision for countless juveniles in various programs.”
Palser grew up in Sheridan from the age of 3, trying many different professions before eventually landing at SCJO.
“My dad worked for the coal mine and my mom worked at the hospital for several years. I went away for college, studied criminology. I don’t know if it was ‘wayward’ but I was trying a lot of things,” Palser said. “I was a real estate agent for a little while, I worked in health care for a little while, I have an LPN license that I don’t use. All that kind of stuff. Then I just kind of fell into the position.
“I started out as a truancy probation officer, which basically is just trying to get kids to go to school… That’s where I started and then I just transitioned into juvenile probation,” Palser continued.
Through her work in juvenile probation, Palser has been able to expand her knowledge and involve herself in state and local programs pertaining to juvenile justice.
“Jennifer is currently on the State Advisory Council for Juvenile Justice, which meets regularly to discuss statewide issues regarding juveniles, along with evaluating appropriate responses, programming and potential funding opportunities. She has served on SACJJ since October 2018,” Lindly said. “Additionally, Jennifer volunteered for The Food Group and for eight years was responsible for bagging and delivering groceries to students at Sheridan Junior High School on a weekly basis.”
Palser said keeping up with data and current solutions for juvenile justice issues is part of what makes her job exciting.
“I tend to be a little more up to date with current research and what works and what our state is doing and what the different communities are doing. That’s the fun part of my job,” Palser said. “I do like being part of the State Advisory Council because it updates me on what everybody else is doing in our state because our communities are so rural. It’s interesting to hear from locals because any research that you usually pull up is focused on urban youth, not rural youth.”
Palser said her position offers her the unique opportunity to contribute to and bolster national data on juvenile probation.
“Part of the legislative session last term was to come up with this juvenile database that houses some of our data, which we haven’t had and have been fighting to get for at least the 20 years I’ve been working in the field, so we can analyze some of these programs and what works with our youth,” Palser said. “That’s exciting to me. I’d like to be part of that a little bit more, kind of that data gathering and helping throw some of that stuff out there so that Wyoming can be on the map with some of the research.”
Additionally, Palser said some of the other aspects she enjoys about her job are leaving lasting impacts on juveniles and making an effort to understand them.
“We tend to not believe the positive things that our parents say because they’re our parents and they’re supposed to say that stuff, but when some other adult in the community supports them, sometimes it hits home a little bit harder,” Palser said. “If I can form that relationship with a kid, I’ve already succeeded.”
As far as the future of her career goes, Palser said she is comfortable with her current position.
“I’m not interested in climbing a ladder of success, just interested in still being a part of things,” Palser said.
