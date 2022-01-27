SHERIDAN — In October 2021, the Sheridan County Justice Office had to halt admissions to its court-supervised treatment, or drug court, program due to overwhelming demand, Justice Office Administrator Dan Lindly explained to the Sheridan Justice Commission Joint Powers Board Jan. 26.
The drug court’s combination of time-consuming treatment processes, high demand for participation and lacking state reimbursement rates recently resulted in an overburdened program.
Drug court is a national program intended to create alternatives to incarceration and traditional probation for individuals for whom substance use is a significant factor in their criminal history, Lindly said.
Participants in drug court can be facing any kind of drug-related charge — Lindly offered multiple DUIs, possession or child endangerment charges as examples — so long as a substance use evaluation demonstrates a need for treatment and are court-ordered to participate in the program.
Sheridan County’s drug court, Lindly said, has three components: supervision, judicial updates and treatment. Justice office officials supervise participants, requiring them to adhere to a weekly schedule and provide samples for random urinalysis or breathalyzer testing, and require participants to report their progress to the court twice monthly, Lindly explained.
The treatment aspect of the program, however, is particularly time- and resource-consuming. The justice office operates intensive and nonintensive outpatient treatment in-house and refers people in need of residential treatment to appropriate programs, Lindly said. Intensive outpatient treatment requires nine hours of treatment per week for each participant, Lindly explained to the board, and most participants remain in the program for 12 to 18 months, making graduations relatively rare.
Drug court’s combination of treatment, supervision and progress reporting works, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said.
“The treatment court has been one of the most effective programs we have,” Bennett said.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys alike lobby for defendants to receive drug court treatment, Lindly said.
Lindly said drug court reaches its maximum capacity at around 30 participants. This is partially due to staff bandwidth and attempts to cap treatment groups at about 10 participants for quality treatment.
“We’re trying to balance the need that there is…along with making sure we can provide adequate services,” Lindly said.
Another factor in determining drug court’s maximum capacity is state reimbursement rates. Because the program charges $75 per month to participate in the drug court program, Lindly said the program is primarily funded by the state, which reimburses the justice office between $9,000 and $10,000 per participant, for up to 22 participants.
According to information disseminated at the joint powers board meeting Tuesday, however, drug court has operated with at least 30 participants since August 2021 and sometimes treated as many as 32 or 33 participants in the past few months. Sheridan County’s drug court is serving between eight and 11 more participants than the state reimburses.
As a result, Lindly said drug court briefly halted admissions to the program in October 2021. Lindly informed the Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney’s office, public defenders and community substance use evaluation providers drug court would not be able to admit new participants in a timely fashion, barring any emergency treatment.
At the time, Lindly said the drug court program knew it would not be able to add additional participants in a timely manner, so the closure encouraged people in need of treatment to consider other options. In extreme circumstances, Lindly said he and other drug court staff worked to get new people enrolled in the program, despite the taxed system.
Drug court has since started to accept new participants again, Lindly said, and the burden has eased slightly.
Lindly said the halt was a symptom of an ongoing problem: lack of community-based treatment services. There are simply not enough affordable treatment options out there for people in need, Lindly said.
“There are a lot of people that are depending on us for the services we offer,” said Ginger Stout, chair of the Sheridan Justice Commission’s Joint Powers Board.