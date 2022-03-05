SHERIDAN — New legislation and budget appropriations may provide additional resources to juvenile justice organizations in Sheridan County and across Wyoming by expanding juvenile justice data collection and restoring funding to community juvenile services boards.
House Bill 37 would require Department of Family Services to manage and standardize the collection of juvenile justice data, including a juvenile’s conviction or adjudication record, the court in which they were convicted and the disposition ordered by the court, including detention, probation or treatment. The bill passed the House and the Senate and awaits a signature from Gov. Mark Gordon.
Legislators have also proposed budget amendments in both the Senate and the House to provide between $1.2 million — contingent on the boards collecting and providing demographic data to aid in program evaluation — and $3 million, respectively, to stabilize, reform and expand community juvenile services boards. Funding for the board was originally stripped in state budget cuts in 2020.
What does juvenile justice look like at the Sheridan County Justice Office?
Every Monday, juvenile justice stakeholders from across Sheridan County meet to discuss ongoing juvenile justice cases.
Stakeholders — including juvenile probation officers from the Sheridan County Justice Office, Department of Family Services workers, school resource officers and district representatives and Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney responsible for juvenile justice hearings Wendy Sweeny — ask themselves the following questions, Justice Office Administrator Dan Lindly said: How do we route these youngsters? What’s the best way to tackle the predicaments they face?
The Monday meeting brings together the two agencies primarily responsible for providing services to juveniles involved in the criminal legal system: DFS, the statewide agency, and SCJO, a local agency financed by a mixture of funding from the state, the county, the city of Sheridan and the towns of Dayton and Ranchester.
The jurisdictional split between DFS and SCJO tracks the division between circuit and district courts, Lindly said. While SCJO handles misdemeanor cases that, if the defendants were adults, would be adjudicated in Sheridan County Circuit Court, DFS manages more serious offenses, often requiring a delinquency or child in need of supervision hearing in 4th Judicial District Court.
In addition to court supervised treatment and urinalysis or breathalyzer testing services for adults, Lindly explained SCJO offers three primary services for youth: juvenile diversion, juvenile probation and court supervised treatment.
Juvenile diversion reroutes youths from the criminal legal system by providing supervised juvenile probation without imposing a criminal record, Lindly said. In the program, probation officers dig into what’s going on in a youth’s life to result in risky actions and assist in correcting their behavior.
Juvenile probation is a similar program with one difference: youths are court-ordered to juvenile probation. Usually, incidents resulting in probation are more serious than those resulting in diversion, Lindly said.
SCJO juvenile probation officers Jennifer Palser and Nate Reynolds supervise youths on diversion or probation for approximately six months. This time frame allows probation officers to help youth get back on track and learn about any larger issues in their lives that may be resulting in poor choices, Lindly said.
Finally, Lindly said SCJO also operates court supervised treatment for juveniles — often called Juvenile Drug Court —in which youth are required to participate in about nine months of intensive individual and group treatment for substance use.
In 2021, Lindly said, SCJO served 83 youth with an average of 39 per month.
How will new legislation impact SCJO’s juvenile justice programs?
Lindly said both of the pending legislative actions will benefit organizations across Wyoming providing juvenile justice services.
If passed, House Bill 37 would provide a coordinated, statewide effort to quantify and track juvenile justice data, allowing DFS to track a juvenile’s history across county lines and across the state.
“We want to look at the full picture of juveniles,” Lindly said.
The bill would also allow quantitative evaluation of juvenile justice programming by analyzing how factors such as pretrial detention, case disposition and program participation impact recidivism rates among legal-system-involved youths.
The primary concern about the bill, Lindly said, is ensuring all of that data remains confidential. The bill specifies under what conditions information may be shared and imposes up to $500 in fines and loss of access privileges for sharing juvenile justice information without authorization.
An amendment from Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, also allows juvenile justice data to be maintained, but anonymized, after a minor turns 18. The amendment allows juvenile justice data to be “preserved in a manner to avoid identification of an individual subject while still allowing for longitudinal data analyses of recidivism.”
Meanwhile, reinstating funding for community juvenile service boards, Lindly said, could offer a helpful boost in resources to organizations like SCJO, which facilitates Sheridan County’s board.
State funding for community juvenile services boards disappeared after budget cuts approved by the Legislature during the 2020 budget session.
“It was a tough go for everybody,” Lindly said of the budget cuts.
Prior to the cuts, SCJO received about $30,000 per year — more than 5% of the office’s overall budget — in service board funds. Lindly said SCJO is fortunate to have diverse funding sources — from other state funds and local governments — but the loss still stung. And it may have hit other communities, without the diverse funding sources SCJO enjoys, even harder.
Anything close to community juvenile funding would be helpful for organizations providing juvenile justice services, Lindly said.
“That [funding] is hugely helpful,” Lindly said.