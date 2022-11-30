SHERIDAN — Despite being the least populous state in the United States, Wyoming has consistently led the country in suicides per capita year after year. According to the Wyoming Injury and Violence Prevention Program, “The Wyoming suicide rate has steadily increased from 17 per 100,000 in 2004 to 31.1 per 100,000 in 2020.”
Sheridan Police Department Capt. Tom Ringley reported 16 attempted suicides and five completed suicides in 2020, 23 attempted and five completed in 2021 and 21 attempted and six completed thus far in 2022. Sheridan County Sheriff-elect Levi Dominguez reported in 2021, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office investigated six attempted suicides and zero completed suicides, and thus far in 2022, SCSO has investigated four attempted suicides and two completed suicides.
“Those are a reflection of a consistent number of what we’ve seen throughout the years since 2010 that we’ve been tracking,” Dominguez said. “They’re consistent, and I don’t like using the word ‘consistent,’ but of the numbers that we’re seeing, they’re typical.”
While the numbers may seem relatively small, they play into a much larger statewide issue.
“I think our state as a whole… [has] a mental health crisis. Locally we do as well as we can with the resources we have, but oftentimes we do see these individuals again and again and we continue to give them the resources,” Dominguez said. “It’s no one’s fault in particular or any organization within our community.”
“We prefer to intervene and offer help as early as possible,” Ringley said. “It is the view of the department and the teams we work with that one part of the solution to helping people is a short term stabilization facility, separate from the emergency room, for people experiencing any mental health crisis.”
Dominguez echoed the sentiment — Title 25 is a state statute that allows law enforcement officers to detain an individual for hospitalization given sufficient evidence that they are a danger to themselves or others, a situation that often applies to suicidal subjects.
“If we need to Title 25 an individual for their safety or the safety of others, or because they can’t care for themselves, they are taken to the hospital,” Dominguez said. “If they don’t quite meet the criteria where our deputies are able to Title 25 them, maybe we can interact with that individual and their family to hopefully have them see somebody.
“We get that quite a bit where we’re able to speak with these individuals and gain a relationship and a rapport with them to have them see somebody,” Dominguez continued. “We take them to the hospital or we take them to their counselor, or we’ve had mental health care providers, if it’s safe enough, come and chat with the individuals on scene if it’s needed, so there are a number of different ways we can go about it.”
Dominguez said a large part of the issue, statewide and locally, is a lack of adequate resources to care for suicidal individuals.
“We have numerous individuals who may need to be transferred down to the Wyoming Behavioral Institute, and there’s not beds available for them, or at the state hospital,” Dominguez said. “What do you do in the meantime to try to treat these individuals and get them the treatment and the help that they need? It’s difficult.”
From a law enforcement standpoint, Dominguez said SCSO is working on ensuring deputies and staff members receive proper training to address the issue. Dominguez noted the Sheridan County Prevention Management Office hosts an array of training for law enforcement and members of the community that instruct on how to support those who are struggling and how to handle mental health crisis situations.
“We have a great partnership with the Sheridan County Prevention Management Office who hosts some of these Crisis Intervention Team trainings, and there’s mental health first-aid trainings that community members can take so that they can be more aware and keen on individuals who may be going through a mental health crisis or may be suicidal so that they can pick up on certain indications,” Dominguez said.
“I think we’re on the right track, building partnerships with the organizations and the agencies and mental health care providers,” he continued. “That's key to law enforcement successfully being able to interact with these individuals and give them the help that they need in a time of crisis.”
While suicide might be a tough issue to take on, the community in Sheridan County has been at the forefront of addressing it, Dominguez said.
“I think Sheridan County has always been a leader in the sense that when there’s issues that are taking place that need to be handled some way or another, our community and our county come together to try to find the solutions,” Dominguez said. “Fortunately we have organizations within our community that have realized that this is an issue and should be a top priority.”
Ringley said SPD encourages family, friends and neighbors to call the department if they think someone they know may be at risk for self-harm.
“It’s unfortunately a topic that we don’t like to discuss, but it’s a topic that needs to be brought up often so that we can educate the community and the public on the unfortunate numbers and make sure that we can come together on finding the best solution,” Dominguez said. “I think we’re doing that, and I think we’re headed in the right direction.”
