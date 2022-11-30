Local Suicide Report_SK 001.jpg
SHERIDAN — Despite being the least populous state in the United States, Wyoming has consistently led the country in suicides per capita year after year. According to the Wyoming Injury and Violence Prevention Program, “The Wyoming suicide rate has steadily increased from 17 per 100,000 in 2004 to 31.1 per 100,000 in 2020.”

Sheridan Police Department Capt. Tom Ringley reported 16 attempted suicides and five completed suicides in 2020, 23 attempted and five completed in 2021 and 21 attempted and six completed thus far in 2022. Sheridan County Sheriff-elect Levi Dominguez reported in 2021, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office investigated six attempted suicides and zero completed suicides, and thus far in 2022, SCSO has investigated four attempted suicides and two completed suicides.

