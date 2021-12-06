SHERIDAN — The region around Banner is set to change House districts, according to a Sheridan County and Johnson County redistricting plan discussed by the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee last week.
The Sheridan/Johnson plan, which was adopted by the committee last week as part of a statewide map that will serve as a foundation for ongoing redistricting work, will largely look similar to past iterations of the district boundaries, Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, told the committee.
The big switch comes in District 40, represented by Crago, and District 30, served by Rep. Mark Jennings, R-Sheridan.
According to statewide redistricting principles, the goal is to ensure the state is following the “one person, one vote” idea, with the population of election districts substantially equal. According to the Legislative Service Office, the ideal population for each of the state’s 60 single-member House districts is 9,614 people, with the deviation falling 5% above or below that number.
House District 40 was roughly 300 people below the deviation and needed to absorb constituents from other districts, Crago said.
represented by Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, to House District 40.
In the end, local legislators supported moving Banner into House District 40, Crago said.
“There’s reasons to do both, whether it be Story or Banner,” Crago said. “The nice thing about transferring the Banner area is those folks get to keep their same senator (Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, who currently represents Districts 30 and 40), whereas for Story, their Senate district would change.”
Sheridan resident Gail Symons spoke in favor of moving the Banner region into House District 40. Symons noted the Banner region included U.S. Highway 14, which is the primary route from Sheridan to Arvada and Clearmont, which are already part of House District 40.
Thus, moving the Banner region to District 40 makes geographical sense, Symons said.
“There is some level of common interest (between the Banner area and the rest of House District 40),” Symons said. “…Story does get the numbers, but there’s no connection at all between Story and Johnson County.”
Under the proposed plan, all House districts fall under the 5% deviation requirement, Crago said. Districts 51 and 30 have 4.51% deviations; District 29, served by Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, has a 4% deviation; and District 40 has a 3.55% deviation.
Discussion at last week’s corporations meeting focused entirely on House districts, and no maps were provided for Senate districts in any of the state’s 23 counties. Those Senate districts will be a part of the discussion at the next committee meeting Dec. 14 in Cheyenne, Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, said. The meeting can be streamed live from the legislature’s YouTube page.
While state legislators decided to move forward with the Sheridan County and Johnson County plan as presented for now, nothing is set in stone yet, according to Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne.
“We are going to amend this until the 11th hour,” Nethercott said. “…What happens today is not even near the end. We’re going to be having another meeting, and then there will probably be another meeting after that, and then we’ll go into a full (legislative) session where there will be multiple corporations committee meetings and debate on the floor. We want it to be over, but it’s not going to be for a while.”
After every 10-year U.S. Census count, state governments take on the task of redistricting, or redrawing the maps that determine who will represent a given area. Proposed redistricting legislation will be considered during the Legislature’s 2022 budget session.