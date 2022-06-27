SHERIDAN — Local musicians and organizations will host a benefit concert for Ukraine June 30. The concert, billed as “an evening of caring,” will offer direct relief to YMCA facilities in Ukraine and surrounding areas through the Sheridan County YMCA’s established relief channel, organizers said.
“It’s a way for people who say, ‘What can I do?’ to make a difference,” concert organizer Bruce Andrews said of the event.
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began earlier this year, many Sheridan County residents have been searching for ways to assist humanitarian efforts in and around the eastern European country. Local performers, businesses and staff members at the Sheridan County YMCA were no exception.
Andrews, a singer who has lived in Sheridan for more than 40 years, soon realized his contribution to Ukrainian relief could come in the form of a benefit concert. He started compiling a set list of musicians — including Sheridan musicians like Sarah Sample, Dugan Irby and Dave Munsick, Crow jingle dress dancers Corrin La Mere, Cayla McCrary and Kira McCrary and piano accompanist Kathy McNickle — who agreed to donate their time and labor to the cause.
“It takes a community to take care of others in this world. We are part of the larger community of mankind, and this is our contribution at this moment,” Andrews said.
Meanwhile, at the local Y, many employees were also seeking a way to contribute to Ukrainian relief, said Sheridan County YMCA Executive Director Elisabeth Cassiday. YMCA facilities operate across the U.S. and across the world, Cassiday explained; there are YMCA facilities in Ukraine similar to the one in Sheridan. When fighting began in Ukraine, Cassiday said YMCAs in Ukraine and parts of eastern Europe receiving Ukrainian refugees became centers for first responders, providing supplies, emergency child care and setting up on-the-ground assistance.
The practice, Cassiday said, is part of a long history of YMCA facilities adapting to serve their communities in times of crisis. During the COVID-19 pandemic, for instance, the then-closed Sheridan County YMCA set to work distributing its surplus toilet paper.
“We have to be nimble. Sometimes, you’re the greatest supplier of TP, and other times you’re doing something totally different. If it helps the community, it’s in our wheelhouse,” Cassiday said.
The Sheridan County YMCA could not directly serve Ukrainians, Cassiday said, but the organization did have a direct path to send funds to Ukrainian YMCAs, a path that would avoid fraudulent funding schemes or other issues in ensuring funds are funneled directly to Ukrainians.
That is where the Sheridan County YMCA collided with the benefit concert for Ukraine: The local YMCA will serve as the concert’s fiscal agent, collecting funds and ensuring all proceeds go directly to YMCAs in Ukraine and surrounding areas, Cassiday said.
Andrews said the concert's partnership with the Sheridan County YMCA — in addition to artistic donations and space rental and design contributions from the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, 3 Willow Design and AlphaGraphics — has made the concert a community effort.
“It’s really been a special experience…It’s a lot of hard work but it’s certainly representative of our community. It really is a community event,” Andrews said.
The benefit concert for Ukraine will take place Thursday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at wyotheater.com.