SHERIDAN — Heavy rain throughout Memorial Day weekend resulted in flooding in some parts of Sheridan County. The flooding — minor in comparison to the deluge Sheridan experienced in 2019 — may result in closed roadways and damage to property, said Sheridan County Emergency Management Coordinator Jesse Ludikhuize.
The wet weather should also ensure adequate grass growth for wildlife and livestock in the coming weeks, said Andrew Cassiday, district conservationist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resource Conservation Service’s local district.
The latest data from the USDA’s National Weather and Climate Center — published early June 1 — indicate many local basins are well above median snowwater levels. The Tongue River Basin is currently at 645% of median snowwater levels while the Powder River and Bighorn basins sit at 461% and 246% of their medians, respectively.
Other basins throughout the state have also attained more than or nearly 100% of median snowwater levels, the USDA data states.
Residents have reported flooding primarily at common flood locations along Little Goose Creek on south Coffeen Avenue and North Piney Creek in Story, as well as on County Road 66, Red Grade Road and Pass Creek Road, Ludikhuize said. He and other officials are working to post signs and close roadways if necessary.
The quantity of rain this weekend also resulted in a National Weather Service advisory, warning of flooding west of Interstate 90 throughout Sheridan County, especially Little Goose Creek. The warning remains in effect for the next few days.
However, Ludikhuize said the water is likely to recede in the coming days because there is no major rainfall predicted in the National Weather Service’s forecast for the next few days.
Similarly, Ludikhuize said he is not concerned about local reservoirs overflowing and causing additional flooding in Sheridan. There was room in the reservoir prior to this weekend’s rain, the emergency manager said, and state engineers or federal officials have not sounded alarms about reservoir spillage.
For those in flood-prone areas, Ludikhuize recommended keeping sandbags — which the county provides for free at filling stations in Sheridan, Big Horn, Story, Dayton and Ranchester — on hand. If you see a flooded waterway, Ludikhuize said not to cross it — as the quick-moving water may knock you off your feet and sweep you away — and to contact Sheridan County dispatch at 307-672-2413.
All told, though, Ludikhuize anticipated this year’s flood will be milder than flooding in 2019.
South Park remained closed Wednesday morning due to flooding in the parking lot.
Despite the inconvenience and hazards flooding poses, the drenching will be helpful for local wildlife and livestock, Cassiday said.
In April, Cassiday worried about the possibility for drought, particularly in the eastern half of Sheridan County. Although high plains are only two weeks from drought conditions at any given time — depending on temperature and wind speeds — Cassiday said the rain should stave off drought for at least a few weeks, a drenching particularly important for the lower, eastern half of Sheridan County.
“Our area of the state got a good drink, and that’s what we need,” Cassiday said.
Rain and snow throughout May ensured the initiation of cool season grass growth, or the development of grasses that begin growing in the spring and die off during the hotter summer month, Cassiday explained. In contrast to southern Wyoming and the central plains, Sheridan County is dominated by cool season grasses, which make up an essential part of the diets of insects and pollinators, deer and cattle.
“It’s the foodstuff for both wildlife and livestock,” Cassiday said.
In addition to flooding, Cassiday said this weekend’s rain will ensure the larder is fully stocked for Sheridan County animals this summer.