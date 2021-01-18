SHERIDAN — Many states, counties and cities across the country are bracing for potential protests in the lead-up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Jan. 20.
Sheridan County is no different, according to Sheriff Allen Thompson. But to date, law enforcement is not aware of any protests planned within the county.
“There has not been any indication that there will be protests here on Inauguration Day,” Thompson said. “But we also do not want to be unprepared.”
Local law enforcement’s preparations come in the wake of the events of Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., when attendees of a pro-Donald Trump rally marched down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol, where a joint session of the U.S. Congress was beginning the Electoral College vote count. Many in the crowd breached police perimeters and stormed the building in an attempt to prevent the formalization of President-elect Biden's election. The riot led to the evacuation and lockdown of the Capitol and five deaths.
In the aftermath of that event, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been warning of “armed protests” being planned at all 50 state capitols from Jan. 16 to Jan. 20.
The plan, according to Sheridan County Commission Chair Nick Siddle, is to allow protesters on the sidewalk and lawn areas in front of the Sheridan County Courthouse on the corner of Burkitt and Main streets.
“If they protest, it will be on the lawn, the steps and the public sidewalk, and not in the building, because that disrupts the flow of the building,” Siddle said.
“One of our top priorities is making sure that, if it does happen, it does not interfere with the normal operation of courthouse activities,” Thompson said.
Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger said the Sheridan Police Department has been in contact with SCSO and developed a plan for how to respond if protests occurred.
“The sheriff’s office and the police department have already made contact with each other,” Bridger said. “They are aware of everything that is going on in the world, and they are ready to respond if a protest is held. They are not expecting trouble, but if there is, they will be there to respond.”
SCSO is planning to have a few extra personnel staffed on Inauguration Day, Bridger said.
If protests do occur, law enforcement will work to ensure protesters can exercise their First Amendment rights while also keeping the peace, Thompson said.
“Our first and foremost priority in any protest is keeping the peace, but we also want to make sure that those who want to make their voice heard are given the opportunity to do that regardless of the content of their message,” Thompson said. “We want to make sure people are able to protest freely and safely and in compliance with the existing laws.”
Sheridan Police Department Lt. Tom Ringley agreed.
“We want to protect people’s rights, people’s lives and people’s property,” Ringley said. “And we’re always willing to meet with any protest organizers to figure out the best way to do that.”
Siddle said he was hopeful Sheridan County would be untouched by the protests but said he was glad a plan was in place.
“I certainly hope we don’t have any protesters, and I don’t anticipate that we will,” Siddle said. “But it is better to be prepared for it and not have it happen, than not be prepared. We don’t want to be caught by surprise.”