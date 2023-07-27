image
Courtesy photo — Bill Hawley |

Newly-certified ASIST trainees stand with their certificates at the Watt Agriculture Center Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Prevention is hosting an Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training training Aug. 23-24. 

The training is free to all community members. Participants must be able to attend both days of the training from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lunch and snacks will be provided.

