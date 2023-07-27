SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Prevention is hosting an Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training training Aug. 23-24.
The training is free to all community members. Participants must be able to attend both days of the training from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lunch and snacks will be provided.
ASIST is a two-day interactive workshop in suicide first-aid. ASIST teaches participants to recognize when someone may be at risk of suicide and work with them to create a plan that will support their immediate safety. Although ASIST is widely used by health care providers, participants don’t need any formal training to attend the workshop — ASIST can be learned and used by anyone.
Register online at orms.gle/JnnfZCtBg8ZDbi4x9. If you are part of a group that will be attending, each person must register individually. The deadline to register is Aug. 16 and is limited to 30 participants.