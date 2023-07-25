SHERIDAN — In four separate sessions taking place between August and April 2024, Sheridan County Prevention will host Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training for community members older than 18. Sheridan County Prevention Manager Ann Perkins said the two-day ASIST workshop takes a direct approach to addressing suicide on a community level.
According to LivingWorks, key aspects of the workshop process include small group learning, audiovisual aid, emphasis on individual needs and perspectives and a direct approach to encouraging honest, open and direct talk about suicide. Participants also have the opportunity to build on previous personal and professional knowledge for more focused, personal training.
“It’s actually one of the most prolific models used out there to train for suicide prevention. It’s really an opportunity for people to learn more for themselves, for their community and for their family members, because we know that suicide affects all of us,” Perkins said. “We just want to make sure that we’re giving all of our families the tools that they need and also the encouragement to talk about hard conversations. Suicide and mental health, that’s a hard conversation, but they’re hard conversations that need to happen to continue to make our families healthy.”
To further expand the reach of ASIST training, Perkins said Sheridan County Prevention plans to encourage various local employers to send employees to participate in the workshops. Because suicide affects everyone, it’s important for community members of all backgrounds to be knowledgable about suicide.
“A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, that’s not for me, I’m too busy,’ but I would say to take a minute and think, ‘I could do that. That’s one way I could contribute and give back to our community,’” Perkins said. “It takes two days of your time. Everyone’s time is valuable, but when you think about how we can support each other in our communities, it’s an amazing thing that we can do.”
ASIST training is available to all community members older than 18 through the Sheridan County Prevention Office.
Those interested in participating in the upcoming ASIST workshop Aug. 23-24 may register online at forms.gle/JnnfZCtBg8ZDbi4x9. More information can be found by contacting Perkins at 307-675-2494. More training workshops are planned to occur Oct. 24-25, Jan. 30-31, 2024 and April 16-17, 2024.
