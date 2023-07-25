07.25 ASIST.jpg
Participants of an Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training workshop in March. Four two-day workshops are currently scheduled to take place through Apr. 2024 by the Sheridan County Prevention Office.

 Photo courtesy | Ann Perkins

SHERIDAN — In four separate sessions taking place between August and April 2024, Sheridan County Prevention will host Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training for community members older than 18. Sheridan County Prevention Manager Ann Perkins said the two-day ASIST workshop takes a direct approach to addressing suicide on a community level.

According to LivingWorks, key aspects of the workshop process include small group learning, audiovisual aid, emphasis on individual needs and perspectives and a direct approach to encouraging honest, open and direct talk about suicide. Participants also have the opportunity to build on previous personal and professional knowledge for more focused, personal training.

