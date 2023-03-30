SHERIDAN — About 20% of the U.S. population — more than 50 million people — live in rural areas, but only 9% of the nation’s physicians practice in rural communities, National Library of Medicine staff Roger A. Rosenblatt and L. Gary Hart wrote. 

With a lack of physicians in rural communities, there is a larger shortage of specialists in those areas, Rosenblatt and Hart wrote. They described how the more specialized a physician is, the less likely they will settle in a rural area. 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

