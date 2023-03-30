SHERIDAN — About 20% of the U.S. population — more than 50 million people — live in rural areas, but only 9% of the nation’s physicians practice in rural communities, National Library of Medicine staff Roger A. Rosenblatt and L. Gary Hart wrote.
With a lack of physicians in rural communities, there is a larger shortage of specialists in those areas, Rosenblatt and Hart wrote. They described how the more specialized a physician is, the less likely they will settle in a rural area.
Despite the statistics, Sheridan provides a wide range of specialists in the community.
Ben Widener, rheumatology
Rheumatology is a branch of medicine dealing with inflammatory or infectious conditions of the joints or other elements of the musculoskeletal system.
Widener started his journey beside the Bighorn Mountains in Sheridan. Following graduation, Widener went to the University of Washington through the WWAMI program, standing for the states served by the UW School of Medicine: Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho.
Widener, then, went on to complete his residency at the University of Washington, completing on-the-job clinical training as a student. After his residency, Widener completed his fellowship at the University of Nebraska. With fellowships, students complete supervised training, diving deeper into their specialty. They see patients every day and work with experts in the field.
“We participated in academic research,” Widener said. “We had lectures around three times a week with a mix of on-the-job training and education.”
Widener started his fellowship in July 2018 and finished it in 2020. The main difference between residencies and fellowships includes the depth of a specific area.
“Fellowships in medicine are where you get a specialist from,” Widener said.
Widener decided to return to Sheridan to Sheridan Memorial Hospital due to the lack of rheumatologists in Wyoming. He found there are around only four rheumatologists in the state.
Besides providing for the high demand, Widener enjoys developing relationships with his patients and solving medical mysteries.
“The illnesses are complex and vary,” Widener said. “I have to play a medical detective because it is a very gray area of medicine. It is professionally stimulating for me. There are lots of good treatments out there that were not here before. It is great to make a huge impact on people. It really embodies what I enjoy about medicine.”
Outside of rheumatology, Widener enjoys spending time with his wife and two kids. He also enjoys going up to the Bighorn Mountains to hunt and fish.
Nate Deines, chiropractor
Deines did not start out wanting to become a chiropractor. He grew up in Sheridan and found himself in Guatemala in 2005 and 2007 with the Peace Corps. The Peace Corps consists of volunteers traveling to developing countries around the world to assist in business training and infrastructure development, among other efforts. Deines found the medical staff stationed in the same area were impacting the community far more, and he wanted to be a part of it.
“I then thought I wanted to be a surgeon but by no means do I like the blood and guts part,” Deines said.
Deines returned to Sheridan following his stay in Guatemala, taking regular visits to Kirsch Chiropractic. Each visit convinced Deines more and more that he wanted to pursue chiropractic work. Before enrolling with Palmer College of Chiropractic, Deines went to Waldorf College to earn his associate degree in humanities and the University of Wyoming, earning his bachelor’s degree in biology and Spanish.
After graduating from Palmer College of Chiropractic, Deines bought Kirsch Chiropractic and started his own business. Deines Chiropractic has been open and operating for 12 years.
Deines is currently organizing a clinic abroad program to give free care to developing countries, beginning with Guatemala.
Outside of spinal manipulation, Deines loves to stay active through volleyball, soccer and mountain biking. He also spends a lot of time with his wife and two kids.
Megan Ratterman, hematology and oncology
Growing up in Evanston, Wyoming, Ratterman has always associated the Wyoming landscape with home. Therefore, when Ratterman moved to the Chicago area to complete her schooling in hematology, or the study of blood and blood disorders, and oncology, she missed the Wyoming landscape. After graduation, she made her way back to Wyoming.
“I missed the mountains and outdoor style. So, I found an opening in Sheridan and it was my first interview,” Ratterman said. “I flew into Billings then drove down to Sheridan and as soon as I saw the Bighorns, I knew this was the place for me.”
Ratterman said she chose hematology and oncology after her first rotation as an intern in the Lutheran General Hospital in Chicago. She fell in love with the job when she saw patients overcome adversity and challenges, inspiring her to pursue a career in the field.
Ratterman ended up earning a job at Welch Cancer Center in September 2017.
“I knew I wanted to practice medicine in a rural setting where my skills were needed,” Ratterman said. “As a specialist practicing in a metropolitan area, you are a dime in a dozen.
“Your schedule is overbooked and it is difficult to find job satisfaction,” she said.
Ratterman has found practicing in a smaller town such as Sheridan allows her to spend more time with her patients and their families as they navigate a cancer journey.
“The state of Wyoming is lacking specialty care, as are most rural states and communities. Patients often have to travel long distances to receive care,” Ratterman said. “It’s rewarding and fulfilling to provide patients access to specialty cancer care right here in beautiful Sheridan, Wyoming. Patients can stay in their own homes, surrounded by the people they love while undergoing treatment and that is incredibly important for their wellbeing.”
Outside of Welch Cancer Center, Ratterman enjoys hiking, cross-country skiing and spending time with her husband and dogs.