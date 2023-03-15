SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Public Health today announced that they will be offering free wellness check clinics at various locations throughout the county in conjunction with National Public Health Week, April 3-9.
The National Public Health Week is sponsored by the American Public Health Association and the week helps to celebrate the contributions of public health departments and highlight health issues facing communities in our country.
In association with community partner agencies, public health nurses will be available to provide free wellness checks at the following locations and times during National Public Health Week:
• Sheridan County Courthouse, first floor (across from the clerk and recorder’s office), Monday, April 3 from 10:30 a.m. to noon
• Tongue River Valley Community Center, Dayton, Tuesday, April 4 , from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Story Women’s Club, Thursday, April 6, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
The wellness checks are free of charge and include blood pressure, blood sugar, blood oxygen and possibly more. Public health nurses will be on site to administer the checks and to answer any questions you may have about the measurements and your health in general.
County Public Health Nurse Manager Debra Haar said that it was important for people to check their vital signs regularly.
“Simple and effective measures of overall health include blood pressure checks and monitoring one’s blood glucose. Regular monitoring of these wellness indicators can help you stay ahead of certain life-threatening conditions,” she said. “A healthy diet and regular exercise are excellent ways to help prevent some health-related issues.”
She encouraged community members to visit the wellness clinics or to visit the public health office across from the Sheridan County Courthouse.