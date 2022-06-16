SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Public Library’s Board of Trustees prepared for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1, with slight alterations to the library’s proposed budgets due to inflation-related increases during its Wednesday meeting.
For agencies across the county, June means finalizing budgets for the 2023 fiscal year, and the library is no exception. This year, the county confirmed a general fund request from the library of $1,230,000, Library Director Cameron Duff explained, and a more than $15,000 inflationary increase of insurance line items required some slight shifts in the budget.
“Some of the expenses went higher in the last couple of months than we anticipated,” Duff said.
To recoup some costs, the board approved a 7% cost of living increase for library staff, as opposed to the 8% increase Duff recommended earlier this year. This change, in addition to a handful of other small changes, will provide for a balanced budget, which will be reviewed by the Sheridan County commissioners next month.
Wednesday’s meeting also marked the end of a three-year term for board treasurer Chad Saeler and secretary Emily Hawkins, leaving two of the board’s five seats empty. The seats will be filled by appointment by the Sheridan County commissioners.
Although other counties have experienced contentious library board member appointments, county library liaison for the Sheridan County commissioners Christi Haswell said the process has been relatively smooth, with qualified candidates seeking to support library operations.
“We had great interviews…” Haswell said. “It’s so nice living in a community where people don’t have an agenda.”
Official appointments for Saeler and Hawkins’ seats on the board will take place during the commission’s next meeting June 21, Haswell said.
Finally, trustees reviewed the library’s unattended children and disruptive behavior policy, maintaining the existing policy. While library staff are committed to assisting children in locating materials; providing an environment supportive of study and exploration; and planning programs to inform youth, children must be appropriately supervised while using the library, the policy states.
For children ages 5 or younger, appropriate supervision means a caregiver must be within the immediate vicinity of the child at all times, the policy states, while children ages 6 to 9 may use the library so long as a caregiver is inside the library, too. Finally, children ages 10 and older are welcome to use the library on their own so long as they carry emergency contact information for a caregiver.
Based on her analysis and Duff’s recommendations, there was nothing about the policy that required changing, Trustee Emily Hawkins said. The rest of the board agreed, and the policy will remain the same.
The next Sheridan County Library Board of Trustees meeting, during which the board will approve the library’s FY23 budget, will take place July 6 or July 7.