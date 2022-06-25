SHERIDAN — Local public safety personnel gathered at Sheridan County Airport Thursday to engage in a mass casualty training exercise, intended to maintain the airport’s current classification and allow emergency responders to prepare for a mass casualty situation, just in case one occurs in Sheridan County.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, a mass casualty incident involves a sufficiently large number of injuries and deaths that available health care resources are challenged or overwhelmed. In Thursday's mass casualty training exercise, Sheridan County Airport officials simulated an airplane crash with 20 to 30 casualties.
The goal of the exercise was twofold, said Sheridan County Airport Operations Supervisor Robert Gale, who has been preparing for the exercise for about six months. First, Sheridan County Airport is required to conduct mass casualty training exercises every three years to maintain its Federal Aviation Administration Part 139 airport certification, Gale explained, which allows the airport to serve aircraft with more than 30 seats.
“It’s the FAA’s way of ensuring that we are prepared,” Gale said.
Second, the training exercise would allow various local agencies — including airport personnel, Sheridan County Emergency Management, Sheridan Memorial Hospital, Rocky Mountain Ambulance, the county coroner’s office and Sheridan County law enforcement and firefighters — to practice responding to an incident of this scale, Gale said.
The training exercise began with 20 to 30 volunteer actors, limping around or lying immobile on the site of the downed “plane” — a white bus. Each actor was moulaged — or wearing prosthetics and makeup to simulate injuries for the responding agencies — in preparation for the exercise.
Colin Ferriman, an officer with Sheridan Area Search and Rescue, said he answered a call for volunteers in emergency response. Ferriman lifted his shirt to reveal a prosthetic gash in his stomach, a plastic intestine poking out of it.
Each “injured” or “deceased” actor also carried a card to help emergency personnel respond to a specific injury, said Sheridan Area Search and Rescue’s Angela Mullinax. Mullinax, whose forehead was covered in a moulaged facial laceration and fake blood, said her own card indicated her age, heart rate, level of alertness and other factors that would help emergency personnel determine which level of the triage scale was appropriate given her simulated injuries.
With the actors in position, emergency response began. The first step, Gale explained, was fire repression. Sheridan County Airport firefighters drenched a simulated fire with hose water.
From there, pre-hospital management and triaging began. Those actors who could walk moved toward waiting ambulances and emergency personnel. As firefighters from Sheridan Fire-Rescue and Goose Valley Fire Department walked through the field of immobilized actors, they examined the actors’ injuries and marked deceased bodies with cards.
Meanwhile, Rocky Mountain Ambulance personnel set out green, yellow and red sheets, indicating levels of triage from minor injuries — green — to immediate medical attention needs — red. Mullinax’s head injury resulted in a yellow triage classification while Ferriman, pulled from the “plane” fuselage with significant simulated injuries, was classified as red and loaded into an ambulance. The system, Gale said, helps the emergency service providers prioritize care.
“When it comes to an event like this, it really comes down to the first responders,” said Sheridan County Emergency Management Coordinator Jesse Ludikhuize.
Finally, Gale said law enforcement officials secured the “crash” scene, ensuring emergency vehicles would safely enter and exit the scene while limiting access for everyone else.
Fire suppression, triaging and security complete, agencies involved finished the simulation with a debriefing exercise. During the discussion, agencies involved could examine emergency response plans, brainstorm better ways to communicate and identify gaps in service provision, Ludikhuize said, all with the goal of ensuring Sheridan County officials are ready to respond.