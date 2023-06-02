RANCHESTER — Sheridan County has one of the highest rates of population increase in Wyoming since 2020.

Wyoming Department of Administration and Information released 2022 population statistics in May, which revealed Sheridan County had gained 1,171 people or an increase of 3.8% since U.S. Census data was collected in April 2020. In the same timeframe, the population has gone up by 4,544 people, an increase of 0.8% statewide.

