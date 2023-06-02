RANCHESTER — Sheridan County has one of the highest rates of population increase in Wyoming since 2020.
Wyoming Department of Administration and Information released 2022 population statistics in May, which revealed Sheridan County had gained 1,171 people or an increase of 3.8% since U.S. Census data was collected in April 2020. In the same timeframe, the population has gone up by 4,544 people, an increase of 0.8% statewide.
Part of the population increase, both in Sheridan County and Wyoming is due to an increase in retirement-age people moving to Wyoming.
“I think Sheridan has benefitted from this COVID (migration trend). Also, Sheridan is one of a few cities to attract retired population,” Chief Economist Wenlin Liu said. “Before COVID, Wyoming was always negative in terms of retired population migration, (which) means more people retire to out of state rather than people coming into Wyoming (to) retire.”
With an increase in population by 11.1%, Ranchester had the largest rate of growth in the county and the second largest statewide, behind only Burlington in Big Horn County.
Liu said a big part of the population increase seen by Ranchester and other small communities in the U.S. is due to COVID-19. Population increases are generally returning to pre-COVID conditions, though smaller community populations are still climbing, Liu said.
Sheridan County School District 1 has seen an uptick in enrollment due to the community’s population increase. SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride named three main reasons he thinks people are moving to the area, and Ranchester specifically.
“I mean, you can’t beat the area, the Bighorn Mountains. The setting is just beautiful in Sheridan County and in Johnson County as well… And, I think people started looking around at places that were able to go back to school much quicker than other areas of our country,” he said. “I think people are working more remotely, and so the fact they don’t have to go into an office allows them to live here in Wyoming and telecommute and that’s been a great advantage for them.”
Kilbride said a challenge for the school district with the rising population is the middle school population. He said Tongue River Middle School currently has 130 kids, which is near capacity for the building and SCSD1 has begun conversations about various strategies to make the middle schools more well-equipped to handle potential increases in enrollment.
The town’s government will also face challenges as the population increases. Mayor Peter Clark said the town’s sewage system is likely to be the bottleneck for how many additional people can be adequately served in Ranchester; he said the town has exceeded its sewage discharge limit, though that is usually due to heavy rain events, similar to last week’s.
Clark said a big challenge will be drawing businesses in when the town is so close to stores like Home Depot, Albertsons and Walmart in Sheridan.
Ranchester’s population currently sits at 1,181, though further growth is the expectation in the town.
“I think it’s going to continue, I don’t think things are going to slow down,” he said.