SHERIDAN — During its March 1 meeting, the Sheridan County Commission approved a memorandum of understanding with the Wyoming Department of Health regarding funding for COVID-19 vaccinations in the county.
The agreement is expected to last through June 30,2024, according to County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller, and the Department of Health will provide up to $397,429 in funding.
“I don’t anticipate we’ll utilize the entire amount, but it is available in case we have another outbreak,” Obermueller said.
The agreement comes a month after the commission voted in support of another agreement with the department that gave the county $100,000 to be used for COVID-19 testing and virus surveillance.
“This is mainly for the purchase of PPE, personal protective equipment and any advertising we need to do for testing and surveillance,” Obermueller said during the Feb. 1 meeting.
This new grant is similar to a previous grant the county received in March 2020 when COVID-19 began. The previous grant gave the county $360,144, significantly more than the new grant, because as positive COVID-19 cases begin to decrease, so do the funding amounts.
Obermueller said Sheridan County hired additional staffing to complete contact tracing, testing and reporting duties related to COVID-19.
This funding agreement provides the county with a safety net to fall back on in case the COVID-19 virus continues to spread and mutate over the next two years, Obermueller said Feb. 1. This new agreement, approved by Sheridan County commissioners, began Jan. 1 and lasts until June 30, 2024. The funding agreement can be renewed twice after expiration if both parties agree.
This story includes additional reporting by Stephen Dow.