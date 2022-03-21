SHERIDAN — While bylaw amendments aimed to hold precinct committee members to higher standards, Sheridan County Republicans instead encouraged those seeking or currently holding the elected position to self-educate, participate in planned educational events and then voted down an amendment that allowed for removal of precinct committee members for “cause.”
During the Sheridan County Republican Convention Saturday, the Sheridan County Republican Party bylaws committee proposed an amendment to the 100 elected precinct committee members in attendance to allow for removal of precinct committee members with due cause with a two-thirds majority vote of county committee members present. Several spoke against the party’s ability to remove an elected individual from office through a private party.
“Are you sure you want to go that route? If only 10 people show up, seven people can kick the chairman out for cause,” Wyoming Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Parkman, said. “I would prefer to have it two-thirds of the duly elected precinct committee members. Is that the intent of this? What was the discussion on this — two-thirds of the members present or two-thirds of the members total?”
Former Wyoming Sen. Bruce Burns expressed concerns over the definition of “cause,” as well as the party’s ability to remove an elected member of the body.
“I think you have to get specific if you’re going to find a reason to remove a precinct committee person,” Burns said. “...Precinct committee people are elected by the voters at large. I don’t think it’s really the place of the party, I don’t think the party can remove those people unless they violate a specific rule or bylaw of the party itself."
“Just saying it’s for cause doesn’t really cut it,” Burns added.
Local attorney and precinct committeeman Anthony Wendtland said legally, he does not believe the party holds authority to remove an elected member.
“I think it does need more work,” Wendtland said. “When I read those statutes this morning, these are elected positions that have been plugged in to be like what you did at state, but this is different. They’re elected positions, and I don’t see any state authority to impeach them. I’m not sure this body has legal authority to just remove them as a part of Republican bylaws. That needs to be looked into legally.”
The amendment was voted down and not included in the Sheridan County Republican Party bylaws.
Additionally, precinct committee members proposed an amendment under county party vacancies bylaws that added a vacancy could occur for failure to attend 50% of county party meetings or participate in 25% of county party events annually, or fulfill the standard obligations of precinct persons.
Most spoke in favor of the addition, sharing frustrations with a lack of participation by certain precinct committee members.
“This provides some specific reasoning across the board,” committee chair Bryan Miller said. “There’s nothing illegal about doing this because we are a private organization. The state has its statutes, it says we have to have a state primary for the party. They run the primary; they do not allow us to vet our members in that primary…you can say it takes power away from the people, but the elected folks who are precinct committee men and women are the power that people have given.
“The way I look at this, and the way a lot of folks across the state are looking at this, is a lot of people who are elected to those positions never show up, never do anything, they hold the position so nothing gets done with the party,” Miller continued. “...This is important so we can actually get party stuff done, because when people don’t show up…we can’t get anything done across the board.”
The body voted to integrate the new language in the bylaws, mentioning several educational opportunities exist for those seeking or holding precinct committee positions.
“The county party always puts on a training to let you know what your duties and responsibilities and obligations are for each precinct person, but I think we already do this,” Biteman said.
Precinct committee members suggested additional education before people are elected, providing literature about the position when people apply for a precinct position, while others reiterated literature given to elected members from the committee chair.
Precinct committee members are elected in the county at the regular biennial primary election. Each precinct shall elect one committeeman and one committeewoman for each 250 votes or major fraction thereof cast for the party’s candidate for representative in congress in the last general election, but no less than two per precinct.
Each political party outlines responsibilities of their precinct representatives. For Sheridan County Republican Party precinct committee members, primary duties are to attend official Sheridan County Republican Party Central Committee meetings, vote in a manner that represents their precinct, know Republicans in their precinct, provide guidance and insight to issues, help voters register, assist in pre-election activities, attend the county caucus, support ballot security, attend local governmental body meetings and serve as an active advocate for the Republican Party, among other responsibilities, according to Miller.
Those interested in running for a precinct position for either party in the upcoming election may file an application for election by the party primary at the Sheridan County Courthouse. Forms are available at the county courthouse or on the Wyoming Secretary of State’s elections website. To discover what precinct you would represent, see the Sheridan County GIS map.