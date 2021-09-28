SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Republican Party will host its annual Reagan Day Dinner at the Holiday Inn Convention Center Oct. 23.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. and will feature speaker Katrina Pierson, a social media influencer, Fox News contributor, former congressional candidate and major player in the 2020 reelection campaign for President Donald Trump.
A reception will take place from 5-6 p.m. and dinner will begin at 6:15 p.m.
Tickets for the event are $75 per person for dinner, and $100 per person for the reception and dinner. Students ages 20 and younger cost $35 per person. Table and sponsor tickets are also available.
Tickets are available at sheridancountyrepublicans.com.