SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Republicans and Republican Women of Sheridan County will host candidate forums this week.
On June 22 at 6 p.m. a local candidate forum will take place at the Best Western Sheridan Center.
On June 23 at 6 p.m., an all candidates meet and greet will take place at the Powder Horn Golf Club.
On June 24 at 6 p.m., state and federal candidates will participate in a forum at the Best Western Sheridan Center.
Organizers invite the public to meet the candidates and learn where they stand on issues.