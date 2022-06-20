07-24-2020 Sheridan Co. Republican forum2
Buy Now

Forum moderator Erin Mercer asks a candidate question as fellow moderator Tod Windsor looks on. The debate lasted about 2.5 hours and covered federal and state races.

 Ryan Hanrahan | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Republicans and Republican Women of Sheridan County will host candidate forums this week. 

On June 22 at 6 p.m. a local candidate forum will take place at the Best Western Sheridan Center.

On June 23 at 6 p.m., an all candidates meet and greet will take place at the Powder Horn Golf Club. 

On June 24 at 6 p.m., state and federal candidates will participate in a forum at the Best Western Sheridan Center.

Organizers invite the public to meet the candidates and learn where they stand on issues.

Recommended for you