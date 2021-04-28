SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Republican Party will host an event Thursday.
The first event from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday features the group's first "Patriot Chat" at the Powder Horn Golf Club. There is no cost to attend.
Republicans in the county are welcome to meet with other like-minded individuals to talk politics and to learn what the party is doing locally.
State legislators, appointed individuals and candidates will be in attendance.
All conservatives, whether registered to vote, are welcome. Party members will share how to register to vote and how to become active in the party.