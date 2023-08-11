SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Republican Party officials have selected three people for remaining Sheridan County commissioners to choose from to fill the vacant seat left by Allen Thompson July 31. Michael Arzy, Bryan Helferich and Holly Jennings were the three finalists selected from the pool of nine applicants.

Party officials received official notice of the vacant county commission seat July 31. Per Wyoming Statute 18-3-524, the local party has 20 days following the notification receipt to call a meeting and deliver three people for the vacancy to the board of county commissioners. Precinct committeepeople vote for the candidates, and voting continues until three people receive a simple majority of votes, which was set at 46 Thursday at the Kalif Shrine because 90 of the 106 Republican precinct committeepeople were present. 

Tags

Recommended for you