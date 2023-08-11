SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Republican Party officials have selected three people for remaining Sheridan County commissioners to choose from to fill the vacant seat left by Allen Thompson July 31. Michael Arzy, Bryan Helferich and Holly Jennings were the three finalists selected from the pool of nine applicants.
Party officials received official notice of the vacant county commission seat July 31. Per Wyoming Statute 18-3-524, the local party has 20 days following the notification receipt to call a meeting and deliver three people for the vacancy to the board of county commissioners. Precinct committeepeople vote for the candidates, and voting continues until three people receive a simple majority of votes, which was set at 46 Thursday at the Kalif Shrine because 90 of the 106 Republican precinct committeepeople were present.
It took three rounds of voting for precinct committeepeople to select three individuals for the vacancy.
The Sheridan County Republican Party hosted an interview for interested parties Thursday night. Interviews consisted of opening and closing statements and three questions: whether their schedules would allow them to be available for constituents and county staff, what Sheridan County’s three biggest challenges are and how the county commission could help to alleviate the property tax burden of Sheridan County residents.
Nine people were interviewed for the vacant seat, including Arzy, Helferich, Jennings, Mary Ann Bledsoe, Dennis Fox, Bev Leichtnam, Kayleen McKinzie, John Seely and Jeffrey Wells.
Every candidate said their schedules would allow them to be available for constituents and county staff and most are retired or have the ability to set their own work schedule.
Most interviewees said one of the county’s primary challenges is its rising property tax bills.
“As far as taxation, I think we really need to change our attitude that small changes won’t affect the big picture. I think they do,” Jennings said. “Any small increase is a big increase to a lot of different people.”
Other challenges mentioned were the county’s spending, roads and Sheridan County’s growth and development.
A majority of suggestions to lessen the property tax burden on Sheridan County residents centered on lowering the mill levy rate.
“It’s a step in the right direction, at least it would show their body of constituents that they are trying,” Arzy said.
Ahead of voting, precinct committeepeople were given the opportunity to discuss the interviewees. Sheridan City Councilor and precinct committeeperson Andrew Patceg suggested votes be cast for the three runners-up from the 2022 Sheridan County Commission election: Arzy, Helferich and Jennings.
“They deserve our support,” he said. “They were out walking the pavement last summer, putting in the hours, making the phone calls, attending the candidate forums, presenting themselves to the public as the right choice for county commissioner and each one of them earned significant support from the voters in Sheridan County.”
Jennings and Arzy were both selected in the first round of voting with 57 and 48 votes, respectively. No candidate received the required votes in the second round; Helferich received 48 votes in the third round of voting and became the third name from which Sheridan County commissioners can select.
Per Wyoming Statute 18-3-524, the commission has 20 days after names are delivered to approve the appointment of one of the three finalists; should it fail to do so, a qualified elector “may file a petition with the clerk of the district court… requesting the judge of the district court to fill the vacancy.” For this process, 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips would be responsible for filling the vacancy.
Sheridan County Republican Party Chair Bryan Miller said the party intends to file that petition and plans to take action, which could include attempting to remove sitting Sheridan County Commissioners from office, citing Wyoming Statute 18-3-523.
The appointed commissioner will serve until a successor takes office following the next general election, which will occur Nov. 5, 2024.