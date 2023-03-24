Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Snow likely. High 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.