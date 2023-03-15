SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed on March 14 the death of a Sheridan County resident attributed to COVID-19.
An older adult Sheridan County male died in early March. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
This brings the number of Sheridan County resident deaths to 91.
Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on the location of a person’s permanent residence and official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.