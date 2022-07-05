SHERIDAN — Pro-choice Sheridanites took to Main Street Sunday, demonstrating in support of abortion rights.
Protesters, which included more than 200 Sheridan County residents of all ages and genders, marched from Whitney Commons to the Sheridan County Courthouse and back, hoisting signs of dissent and passing out water bottles and sunscreen.
“We won’t go back,” the protesters chanted.
The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — judicial precedent that safeguarded the right to abortion for nearly five decades — in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization June 24.
In several states, including Wyoming, the decision set in motion a series of trigger laws intended to outlaw abortion. Wyoming’s trigger law — passed as Enrolled Act 57 during the Legislature’s 2022 budget session — authorizes abortion only in cases of sexual assault, incest and serious risk of death or substantial physical impairment to the mother. As part of the law, the Wyoming Attorney General will review any U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe and report back to the governor and the Legislature’s joint judiciary committee within 30 days of any final decision by the Court. The abortion ban will go into effect five days after the governor, on the advice of the attorney general, certifies to the Wyoming Secretary of State the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe.
The Dobbs decision and its fallout sparked protests across the country, including several in Wyoming.
Sheridan’s march — and the group of pro-choice advocates it created — was born on Facebook, said Rebecca Young, one of the march’s organizers. After Roe was overturned, Young said she turned to a Facebook group, posting in search of fellow pro-choice folks seeking ways to voice their outrage. That Facebook correspondence turned into a meeting, Young said, and eventually into Sunday’s protest.
But Young has no plans to stop after a single protest. Young said she hopes to form a coalition with other pro-choice Sheridan residents — including those she met through Facebook — to advocate, long-term, for abortion access and reproductive justice in Wyoming.
The march is just the beginning, Young explained, but it sends a clear message: “We’re powerful, and we’re not going to stop.”
Young led the demonstrators down Main Street’s sidewalks Sunday. Although she’s still frightened her daughter will not possess the same rights her mother enjoyed, Young said seeing so many Sheridanites marching behind her for abortion rights gave her hope.
Holding a sign advocating for “Equal rights in the equal rights state,” Jancy Butterworth voiced her belief in bodily autonomy from the steps of the Sheridan County Courthouse.
“I just believe that the choice to have an abortion should be between a woman and her doctor and that’s it,” Butterworth said.
Martha Wright, Democratic candidate for Wyoming’s House District 29, demonstrated her support of pro-choice policies by marching with the crowd.
“I’m happy to see the number of women and men that are standing up and saying this is not acceptable…” Wright said. “[We] need to trust women to make a choice.”
Terri Markham, executive director of local human trafficking awareness and prevention organization Uprising, said she marched in support of survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking, for whom a lack of abortion access can result in additional violence against women in already vulnerable and dangerous circumstances when their abusers attempt abortion themselves.
The pro-choice protesters were met with a handful of pro-life counterprotesters, holding signs that said “Stop killing babies” at the corner of Brundage Street. While some pro-choice protesters engaged the counterprotesters with shouts or questions, others walked by wordless.
Jodi Davey attended her first protest for abortion rights in the 1970s, just before the Roe decision. She marched again Sunday. After more than 50 years of protesting, Davey said she has no plans to stop.
“I’ll continue to support the rights of the next generations to come,” Davey said.