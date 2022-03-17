2.22.2022 - Capitol 002.jpg

The Wyoming State Capitol Building in Cheyenne stands tall Tuesday, February 8th, 2022. 

 Courtesy photo | Michael S. Smith

SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon submitted nominations to the Wyoming Senate for appointments to Wyoming's boards, commissions and agency positions. 

The following individuals from Sheridan County earned recognition and appointments from the governor:

• Sharon Dynak, Sheridan Arts Council, reappointment

• Priscilla Dillon, Board of Medicine, appointed to complete an unexpired term

For additional information or full list of governor-appointed board and commissions seats, find the media release at governor.wyo.gov/media/news-releases.

Recommended for you