SHERIDAN — Sheridan County residents Cody Veal, 42, and Niles Veal, 71, were sentenced to probation terms in relation to various charges before 5th Judicial District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield Wednesday.
The Veals’ criminal cases stem from a September 2021 incident, in which the father and son duo allegedly breached the peace and attempted to elude police custody before stealing and fleeing in a Washakie County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle. According to court documents, law enforcement officers used significant force against the defendants during the incident.
What actually happened during the incident that resulted in these charges, however, remains somewhat unclear, Overfield observed after Deputy Washakie County and Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Barton and defense attorney Ryan Healy had presented arguments.
“Somehow, this situation turned into gunshots being fired and vehicles being driven away,” Overfield said.
The pair were initially charged with several misdemeanor and felony counts each. Niles Veal was initially indicted for aggravated burglary, a felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, a $50,000 fine or both, and felony escape from official detention by violence or while armed, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both, in addition to other felony and misdemeanor charges. Meanwhile, Cody Veal faced one count of burglary of a patrol vehicle, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both, and a handful of misdemeanor violations. Combined, the two men faced 15 separate charges.
In exchange for Niles Veal’s guilty plea to one count of aggravated burglary and one count of felony escape from official detention while armed, Barton agreed to recommend sentences of five to 10 years in prison, suspended for three years supervised probation, and three to six years in prison, suspended for three concurrent years supervised probation, respectively. Niles Veal also pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors — interference with a peace officer and littering — each of which resulted in a $500 fine, according to the plea agreement. The prosecution dismissed the remaining five charges.
In exchange for Cody Veal’s guilty plea to burglary of a patrol vehicle, Barton agreed to recommend a deferred prosecution under Wyoming Criminal Procedure statute, in which conviction is not entered for a defendant with no felony criminal history and, if the defendant successfully completes probation, the felony charge may be dismissed. If Cody Veal completes a three-year probation term, the agreement states, he will face no conviction. For two misdemeanor charges — interference with a peace officer and breach of peace — Cody Veal would receive the same $500 fines as his father. The state dismissed the other three charges against Cody Veal.
Although both Barton and Healy asked Overfield to accept the terms of the plea agreement and sentence each defendant to a total of three years probation, the two offered distinct interpretations of the case during argument.
Healy painted a sympathetic picture of the two defendants, describing them as the hard-working, trustworthy embodiment of Western values and presenting 10 letters in support of the defendants’ character and good reputation in the community. Neither defendant had any significant criminal history prior to the September incident that resulted in this case.
Healy also pointed out the significant quantity of force used by a Washakie County sheriff’s deputy during the defendants’ arrests. Although the defendants never threatened him with firearms or their vehicle, the deputy unloaded two-and-a-half magazines — some 50 bullets or more — while trying to subdue the Veals, Healy argued, and admitted during a previous hearing he was shooting to kill.
“We’re lucky that I’ve got two clients sitting here next to me…It was an absolute mess up on that mountain,” Healy said.
Healy asked Overfield to bear this in mind while making sentencing decisions.
Barton, meanwhile, asserted the defendants were “solely, exclusively” to blame for the deputy’s use of force during their arrest. The deputy, Barton said, was doing his job, and resisting arrest by allegedly becoming armed or stealing a vehicle constitutes inappropriate and criminal behavior.
“This was a situation that was entirely of the defendant’s creation,” Barton argued.
Nonetheless, Barton said the plea agreement was appropriate given the defendants’ lack of criminal history.
Although she said the court remains “in the dark” about what actually happened during the defendants’ run-in with law enforcement last September, Overfield imposed the recommended sentences for both Cody and Niles Veal.
Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.