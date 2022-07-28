DistrictCourt 7.28.2022
Buy Now

Two Sheridan County men were sentenced to probation terms before 5th Judicial District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield Wednesday. 

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County residents Cody Veal, 42, and Niles Veal, 71, were sentenced to probation terms in relation to various charges before 5th Judicial District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield Wednesday. 

The Veals’ criminal cases stem from a September 2021 incident, in which the father and son duo allegedly breached the peace and attempted to elude police custody before stealing and fleeing in a Washakie County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle. According to court documents, law enforcement officers used significant force against the defendants during the incident. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you