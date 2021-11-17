SHERIDAN — All three school districts in Sheridan County will not require masks starting Wednesday after two district boards voted to lift mask requirements Tuesday.
Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees approved lifting the mask requirement, 7-1, during a special meeting Tuesday at noon. Trustee Arin Waddell was the lone dissenting vote.
Sheridan County School District 1 Board of Trustees also lifted the district’s mask requirement Tuesday evening at its regularly scheduled board meeting after discussing the possibility during a study session Nov. 9.
The decision comes after a Zoom meeting with Sheridan County Health Official Dr. Ian Hunter, who noted drastically dropping COVID-19 numbers.
A strong recommendation for masks replaces the requirement for anyone entering district buildings for districts 1 and 2, joining Sheridan County School District 3, which has not required masks all school year.
Extracurricular activities may require more stringent COVID-19 protocols, Sheridan County School District 2 Superintendent Scott Stults said.
Sheridan County remains in red on the COVID-19 matrix, but the low percentage of positive cases in relation to all COVID-19 tests administered, low numbers of children contracting the virus and availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 and older all contributed to the decision.
Wyoming Department of Health officials calculate community transmission based on new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days and percentage of positive COVID-19 tests during the past seven days. If the two indicators suggest different transmission levels, the higher level is selected, according to WDH’s website.
In the last seven days, Sheridan County recorded more than 100 new cases per 100,000 — 236.18, or high transmission — but the percentage of positive tests recorded landed in the substantial category at 8.09%. Case rates continue to decrease, Stults said, which leave health officials optimistic about Sheridan County’s future transmission rate.
SCSD2 trustees voted in a special meeting Aug. 30 to initially enact the mask requirement for Aug. 31, which was the first day of school for the district.
Stults said in the Nov. 16 meeting the timing for instituting the mask requirement the day before school started was "far from ideal," but COVID-19 numbers increased drastically, resulting in trustees voting in mask requirements for school districts 1 and 2. According to Stults, Hunter said masking in school districts helped keep COVID-19 cases down in the community.
Sheridan County School District 1 also instituted a mask requirement at the start of the school year, enacting it Sept. 1 to begin on the district's first day of school, Sept. 7.
Similarly, SCSD1 board trustees followed SCSD2 Tuesday evening by lifting its mask requirement.
SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride relayed to board members and the public in attendance he had a Zoom conference with Hunter Friday and a meeting again Monday at noon to determine best steps forward considering the improved COVID-19 outlook for Sheridan County.
Stults and Kilbride said the decisions made for their districts were based on scientific and medical fact in consultation from Hunter and the Sheridan County COVID-19 matrix.
In addition, Stults said mask shaming and mask bullying "is not OK and it will be addressed. It is unacceptable."
"Tolerance, acceptance and civility is something that we've learned through (the COVID-19 pandemic)," Stults said.
SCSD2 COVID-19 plan updates include continued quarantining after testing positive, close contacts with those testing positive or abnormal symptoms, daily home screenings, return-to-play protocols for student-athletes, strong recommendations for visitors to wear masks and providing remote learning for those quarantined by day three of the absence.
SCSD1 COVID-19 plan updates include similar quarantine rules to that of SCSD2, with the addition of antibody testing within the last 90 days allowing for students to remain in school after a close contact exposure to someone who contracted COVID-19.
Administrative staff at both districts will continue to consult Hunter and medical professionals every two weeks to adhere to the needs of the community in case of another potential influx of COVID-19 positive cases in the Sheridan County community.